Charles Barkley 'Pissed Off' At LIV Golf Criticism: Fans React

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
NK
4d ago

Who cares about his opinions. He’s already forgotten about the pain of 911 families with his opinions. Shame on him.

bob smith
2d ago

He says people are worried about what happens in Saudi Arabia but that isn't what it is at all. This is Saudi Arabia financing a golf tournament 50 miles from where they financed the worst domestic terrorist attack on American soil in history. This guy Charles Barkley ain't too bright.

