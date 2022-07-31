Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller running it back with Buffalo? Bills legend hints it will happen

"I don’t really care about that. I just care about whether we win." To the surprise of absolutely no one, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not a fantasy football guy. On Thursday, Belichick fielded a question from a 14-year-old rising ninth grader named Isaac Lebowitz, who later told WBZ’s Dan Roche that he was “sweating more than when I play basketball” before asking Belichick questions. Lebowitz didn’t get Belichick’s patented media gruffness, even when he queried Belichick regarding fantasy football.

NFL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO