Report: Padres willing to discuss Hassell, Abrams, Morejon in trade for Soto

www.thescore.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Related
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
FOX Sports
Orioles management misunderstood Trey Mancini's true value
On Sept. 17, 2016, Trey Mancini was sweating his ass off under the Florida sun. The yet-to-debut, No. 6 Orioles prospect had already finished his minor league season and was staying fresh at the team's Spring Training complex just in case the O's needed reinforcements down the stretch as they battled for a Wild Card spot. In Mancini's mind, it was mostly eyewash. He'd get his big league call-up at some point in 2017.
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farhan Zaidi, Giants caught in no-man's land after MLB Trade Deadline
Farhan Zaidi and the Giants made three trades on the verge of the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday, but held on to Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson. Where do they go from here?
theScore
Phillies snag Robertson from Cubs
The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs for right-handed pitching prospect Ben Brown, the teams announced Tuesday. Robertson accrued a 2.23 ERA with 14 saves and 51 strikeouts over 36 appearances for the Cubs this season. The former All-Star is in his 14th major-league campaign.
San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star
The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade.
Popculture
MLB All-Star and MVP Candidate Signs $212 Million Contract Extension
A star MLB player just signed a big contract. This week, the Atlanta Braves announced they have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, making it the most lucrative deal in franchise history. The contract includes a $20 million option for 2033 when Riley will be 36 years old.
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Mets acquire Ruf from Giants
The New York Mets acquired utility player Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for corner infielder J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki, and pitching prospects Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour, the teams announced. Ruf owns a .701 OPS with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 90 games...
theScore
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully dies at 94
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday at the age of 94, the club announced. "We have lost an icon," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family."
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment
The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
NBC Sports
Giants acquire utility man Proctor in trade with Rays, DFA Castro
SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second time this year, the Giants went shopping for a Ford. In a minor move made one day before MLB's trade deadline, the Giants acquired utility man Ford Proctor from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Triple-A pitcher Jeremy Walker. The bigger surprise was the corresponding move. Right-handed reliever Kervin Castro was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot less than a year after his strong September put him on the playoff roster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Orioles trade All-Star Lopez to Twins for 4 prospects
The Baltimore Orioles traded All-Star closer Jorge Lopez to the Minnesota Twins for four players, the teams announced. Baltimore receives left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas, as well as right-handers Yennier Cano and Juan Nunez. Lopez is in the midst of a career year. The 29-year-old has registered a 1.68...
theScore
Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5
WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York.
theScore
Orioles GM expects significant offseason additions: 'It's liftoff from here'
The Baltimore Orioles acted like sellers before the trade deadline, but general manager Mike Elias believes his club can still qualify for the playoffs and make significant offseason additions to help with their long-term plan. "I think it's liftoff from here for this team," he said, according to MASN's Roch...
Dodgers overcome injury to Clayton Kershaw, sweep Giants
The bullpen picked up injured Clayton Kershaw with five innings of one-run relief, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
MLB trade deadline winners and losers
In assessing the winners and losers of this frenzied deadline, we have to begin with the San Diego Padres. They made perhaps the most consequential deadline trade in MLB history Tuesday by adding 23-year-old star Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. And that was after acquiring Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader in another blockbuster. They are the clear winners this year.
Unfortunate old tweet from new Giants acquisition goes viral
JD Davis got dunked on this week by a past version of himself. The veteran slugger Davis got traded from the New York Mets to the San Francisco Giants before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Darin Ruf went to the Mets while Davis, lefty pitcher Thomas Szapucki, and prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack went to the Giants.
MLB player traded and forced to make healthcare decision
An unvaccinated Major League Baseball player must now choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine or not play.
theScore
Report: Padres aggressive in potential Nationals trade for Soto, Bell
The San Diego Padres have already made one major splash ahead of the trade deadline, and it looks like they have their sights set on another. The Padres are gaining momentum in talks with the Washington Nationals about a potential Juan Soto trade, sources told The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga.
Comments / 1