NCAA Football Game Mod Adds Oklahoma High School Teams, Stadiums

Devon Energy Announces Five-Year STEM Learning Program With OU, OSU
With a little help from Devon Energy, OU and OSU are setting aside their rivalry for Oklahoma’s kids. “Programs like this create exposure to science and exposure is the gateway to inspiration,” said OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum. For the next five years, Devon Energy is working with...
Watch: Colin Berg With The ODWC Discusses The Upcoming Dove Season
Dove season in Oklahoma is less than a month away, and it's a great time to introduce someone new to the outdoors. Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined the News On 6 team to discuss the upcoming dove season and a big deer hunting expo that's coming up in the state.
Watch: Retailers Prepare For Oklahoma's Tax Free Weekend
Oklahomans are feeling the impact of inflation as families prepare to go back-to-school shopping. The tax-free weekend starts on Friday. For many families, extra relief is needed even more this year. Any clothing items priced at under $100 are tax-free like school uniforms and sneakers, but school supplies don't make the cut.
OSDH: 11,852 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 84 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
Eighty-four virus-related deaths and 11,852 coronavirus cases have been added to the state’s count since July 28, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A total of 1,128,298 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The current provisional...
Kansans Vote To Protect Abortion Rights In State Constitution
Voters in Kansas vote to protect a woman's right to an abortion. They voted against an amendment that would've allowed lawmakers to restrict abortion access. Many people in Oklahoma believe this will provide women with a nearby state to get an abortion since they're illegal here. Kansas is now one of the very few states near Oklahoma where abortion rights are protected.
Reasor's Hatch Green Chile Festival Set To Kick Off
Reasor's is bringing back their very popular Hatch Green Chile Fest, from August 3 through August 30. All Reasor's locations are set to import a limited amount of green chilis from New Mexico, and will be featuring many events and deals centered around the peppers. The store also plans to...
Kansas Votes To Protect The Right To An Abortion
A measure which would remove the right to an abortion from Kansas' state constitution failed 59% to 41%. Kansas is the first state to have abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade back in June.
An Oklahoman Shares Encounter With Transphobia
A local Trans non-binary person said they were verbally assaulted while walking out of a convenience store. Kaitlynn Kilgannon said when they were leaving the store, a man approached them and verbally assaulted them.. "He looked at me and said I can't wait until it's legal for me to begin...
Tennessee Sues Walgreens For 'Unlawful" Distribution And Sale Of Opiates
The State of Tennessee has sued the drugstore chain for "flooding the market" with opioids. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said drug store flooded the market with addictive--prescription drugs. Walgreens responded to the suit, and said it did not make, or market, opioids.
Sox Of Love Providing Socks & More For Oklahomans In Need
Sox of Love was started in 2016, taking socks to the homeless for Valentine's Day. They’ve since given away over 300,000 pairs of socks. “We work with schools, counselors, foster children, parents, we work with women that are transitioning from prison,” said Tamara Nelson, founder of Sox of Love.
