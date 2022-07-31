ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas vacationer says the flooding at Planet Hollywood was terrifying: 'It was just pouring in as if it was raining from the inside'

By Isabella Zavarise
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNmMy_0gzAUpHt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337BdK_0gzAUpHt00
Lightning flashes west of (L-R) Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Luxor Hotel and Casino and Excalibur Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip on July 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two days of monsoon thunderstorms brought strong winds, hail and heavy rain to parts of the valley causing street flooding and power outages.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

  • A monsoon hit Las Vegas on Thursday night, causing power outages and flash floods.
  • Planet Hollywood and a number of casinos on the strip experienced flooding.
  • "Nothing could catch that amount of water," vacationer Lashundra Woods told Insider.

A Las Vegas vacationer says the flooding that occurred at Planet Hollywood during the monsoon was frightening and that she was "in shock."

LaShundra Woods had just come back from dinner with her family when she walked into the hotel and saw people gathering around the gaming tables, staring at the water gushing down from the hotel's high ceilings.

"Nothing could catch that amount of water," she told Insider. "It was just pouring in as if it was raining from the inside."

Woods, who captured the extraordinary weather event on TikTok, said in addition to the flooding, debris began falling from the ceiling: "I started freaking out that the ceiling was going to cave in," she said.

Planet Hollywood and a number of casinos on the strip experienced flooding from the monsoon that hit the city on Thursday night .

Homes and apartments in the area were also damaged by the flash flooding. According to the American Red Cross of Nevada, more than 30 residents were displaced when high winds knocked trees into an apartment building.

Megan Poff, the data chief for the Nevada Water Science Center of the US Geological Survey, told Insider that monsoon season typically occurs throughout July and September sporadically across the state.

"You can be standing in one place and it's dry, but you can look over across the valley and see the rainfall hitting somewhere over there," Poff told Insider.

She said what made this weekend's storm unusual was that it landed directly on the Las Vegas strip.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service Las Vegas said some areas of the city saw over 1 inch of rain, which is rare considering the area's dry, arid climate. In an interview with ABC News, John Adair, a meteorologist, said the Las Vegas area receives a total average of 4.2 inches of rain per year.

According to the Clark County Twitter account , the city is currently assessing the damage and cleaning up the debris.

Planet Hollywood did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 88

Me You
4d ago

yup. sooooo terrifying.. like you fell off a yacht in the Atlantic? were you shot at? no. my "vacation " was "ruined " because we counted on vegas to be hot and dry. so now a days people complain and get paid. get over it .im sure the softies will refund your money. whaaaa

Reply(3)
16
K. Hains
4d ago

So I’m confused(also never been to vegas) but are the casinos under ground level? How could water be coming in from the ceiling? Wouldn’t it just flow in the doors?

Reply(4)
4
Shalina ❤️ Devine
4d ago

I have no sympathy for losers who go to Las Vegas. It is a town that losers built. Top quality is an illusion there. It is all superficial. A little rain 🌧 washes away the veneer exposing this terrible place for what it is.

Reply(10)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natureworldnews.com

A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding

After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

The Daily 07-29-22 Rain reported inside Las Vegas casinos as thunderstorms pound Nevada

Thunderstorms dumped heavy rain and kicked up high winds across central Nevada on Thursday, flooding the streets and casinos of Las Vegas. Lightning and small hail were also in the stormy mix that hit the popular summer travel destination. More storm activity is expected Friday evening, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the chance for thunderstorms continuing into the weekend and next week.  Videos posted on social media showed water pouring inside several casinos. • Interior NorCal bakes in blazing heat with temps up to 113
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Getting a Huge New Attraction

Las Vegas has long been the land where everything is bigger than life. Nobody builds an intimate, subtle venue in Sin City and certainly not on the Las Vegas Strip where every resort casino seems designed to be more impressive than the last one. Walking or driving down the Strip...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Three Las Vegas-Area Casinos to Be Demolished for Land Sales

Three Station Casinos in Southern Nevada that cater to locals are slated for demolition. Red Rock Resorts, the corporate owner of Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson, said the trio of properties will close permanently and will be demolished to reposition the land for sale. The three casinos never...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adair
TheStreet

Major Theme Park May Close Sooner Than Expected

Theme parks rarely close permanently, unless a major disaster occurs, such as when Hurricane Katrina devastated Six Flags New Orleans in 2005. The Louisiana Six Flags theme park never reopened and is soon slated for demolition. In some cases, a theme park may close, but reopen in a completely different...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Insider

A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Hollywood#Us Geological Survey#Luxor Hotel#Excalibur Hotel Casino#The Las Vegas Strip#Tiktok
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Environment
UPI News

Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area

July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck about 6:20 p.m., PDT, about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of about 4 miles,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Business Insider

Business Insider

564K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy