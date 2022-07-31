ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press


 4 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

7-2-8-5

(seven, two, eight, five)

