Crews responding to structure fire in Manor

Over the last week, a few pet dogs have been found dead—shot or mutilated—on country roads in Bertram, with no explanation as to why or how it happened. Karen Marengi, operations director at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, said Bertram's country roads are no stranger to dog abandonment, with 11 incidents occurring just in the past week, but a recent string of pet dog deaths has people on high alert.

BERTRAM, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO