Crews responding to structure fire in Manor

www.kvue.com
Related
UT police investigate possible arson at Bastrop County university facility
The University of Texas Police Department is investigating a possible arson that took place at one of its facilities.
KSAT 12
Evacuations underway in parts of Hays County as crews fight wildfire
HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Evacuations are underway while an active wildfire burns in the River Mountain Ranch area in Hays County, according to Wimberley Fire Rescue. The wildfire area is between Bluffview Drive and the Blanco River. Officials said it’s off FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
CBS Austin
Kitchen fire at restaurant in NW Austin under control
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a restaurant's kitchen in Northwest Austin Wednesday morning. AFD says crews responded around 9:19 a.m. to 8650 Spicewood Springs Road, which is the address of the shopping center near US Hwy 183. Fire crews said...
Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley
The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evacuation checklist: What to grab when evacuating
Whether it's a hurricane, wildfire or other natural disaster, it's important to be prepared if forced to evacuate.
Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
Police investigating suspicious death in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death Thursday afternoon. Police are currently on scene on the 2300 block of Douglas Street, which is right off of East Oltorf Street near the 76 gas station. Officials said calls began coming in...
Scene no longer active after Austin SWAT responds to business in north Austin
The Austin SWAT team is responding to north Austin Thursday morning after reports that a person, who may be armed, is refusing to cooperate with officers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Austin working to prevent fires at encampments
AUSTIN, Texas — As fires continue to spark across Central Texas, the City of Austin's Homeless Strategy Division gave an update on Wednesday night on how it's handling fires in parks and camps. Leaders with the City's Homeless Strategy Division said multiple departments are coordinating fire risk mitigation and...
fox7austin.com
UTPD investigating possible arson incident in Smithville
SMITHVILLE, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a possible arson incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 3. UTPD says it received notification of the incident, which took place at the university's Stengl "Lost Pines" Biological Station in Smithville, around 2:12 p.m. The fire reportedly happened the day before, on Tuesday, August 2, around 11:30 p.m.
lhindependent.com
Mysterious dog deaths in Bertram create concerns
Over the last week, a few pet dogs have been found dead—shot or mutilated—on country roads in Bertram, with no explanation as to why or how it happened. Karen Marengi, operations director at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, said Bertram's country roads are no stranger to dog abandonment, with 11 incidents occurring just in the past week, but a recent string of pet dog deaths has people on high alert.
2 taken to hospital after Loop 360 crash involving cement truck, vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers traveling on Texas Loop 360 may be met with some delays Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a cement truck and another vehicle. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at around 12:40 p.m. that the crash happened on 360 and Spicewood Springs Road. Two adult patients were taken to local hospitals with potentially serious injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested after SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested following a SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department said it received 911 calls at around 8:10 a.m. about a man with a weapon hitting people inside a McDonalds located at 9422 N. Lamar Blvd., near Rundberg Lane. Officers headed to the scene minutes later to find an injured victim and the suspect.
2 taken to hospital after crash involving concrete truck in northwest Austin
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday in northwest Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS' Twitter.
Fire burns 96 acres in Bastrop County
Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock began fighting the fire off Margarita Drive on Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.
KHOU
Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
fox7austin.com
San Gabriel Fire burns 445 acres in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Fire officials have released the final details on the San Gabriel Fire that burned for five days in Williamson County in late July. The fire burned a total of 445 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. An investigation by Williamson County ESD No. 4...
kwhi.com
BODY DISCOVERED IN LA GRANGE IDENTIFIED AS WOMAN REPORTED MISSING LAST WEEK
La Grange police have identified the body of a woman found dead over the weekend at the city’s sewer plant. Police say the body of 34-year-old Brittany Low was discovered by a city worker Sunday morning on West Lowerline Street. Low was reported missing to police on Friday, July...
KVUE
We've had multiple wildfires, but how do they form?
TEXAS, USA — Over the past couple of days, wildfires have developed over much of Central Texas, including and especially over portions of Hays County, where two wildfires have sprung up. One of those being on its border with Blanco County and a new one just east of Wimberley,...
APD asks community to help locate missing endangered adult
The Austin Police Department asked for public assistance to help find a missing woman last seen Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive.
KVUE
Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0