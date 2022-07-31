ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘World Poker Tour’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Maine Lottery’s “World Poker Tour” game were:

QD-KH-3D-4H-7S

(QD, KH, 3D, 4H, 7S)

Community Policy