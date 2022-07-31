www.maderatribune.com
CHP: 1 dead after highway crash south of Firebaugh
FIREBAUGH, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE) – One person is dead after a head-on collision between a Hyundai and a Freightliner hauling tomatoes Wednesday evening, according to the CHP. At about 9:50 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a fatal traffic collision in the area of Highway 33 and Shaw Avenue south of Firebaugh. Officers […]
Woman killed in minivan crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a minivan crash in Fresno on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say they were called to the area of McKinley and Normal avenues in Fresno at around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to find the vehicle […]
Madera Tribune
Help those suffering from the California Fire disasters
Madera is a community of helpers and givers. During the Creek Fire two years ago, The Madera Tribune accumulated donations from our community that totaled $4,613. These donations were given to the American Red Cross to help those families who had been devastated by a fire very close to the community of Madera.
KMPH.com
Driver killed following collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a woman driving a white minivan had somehow lost control and crashed into a tree between Normal and Millbrook Avenues.
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
North Fresno pizza parlor opens 2 weeks after brazen daylight robbery
99 Craft Pizza has fully opened its doors at Palm and Nees Avenues, weeks after a break-in and burglary forced it to put its earlier opening on hold.
2 injured in wildfire in Fresno County, officials say
The fire started around 2 Sunday afternoon on Pebble Lane and Ripple Lane, in the Squaw Valley area east of Fresno.
Madera Tribune
Madera’s first murder case
Constable Herman Glas stands by Madera’s first jail, which held the woman accused of committing Madera’s first murder. In May of 1893, Madera County was carved out of Fresno County, and immediately the newspapers south of the San Joaquin River began a campaign of gloomy prognostications, the most serious of which was the prediction that lawlessness would reign supreme in the fledgling burg of Madera.
Bear found sitting in back of truck at Coarsegold home
Lisa and Seth Fisher went outside of their Coarsegold home and discovered a bear sitting in the back of their pickup truck.
KMJ
2 Boys Who Drowned Saturday in Fresno Pond Are Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of two cousins who drowned on Saturday in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the cousins have been identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel and 9-year-old Gonzalo Araiva. They died after being pulled around...
Wildland fire near Fresno prompts evacuation warning
FRESNO -- A fast-growing wildland fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon has resulted in evacuations and injuries.The blaze, dubbed the Pebble Incident by Cal Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Squaw ValleyFire officials reported that two people have suffered burn injuries and a number of structures are threatened. Evacuation warnings have been issued for several locations as the blaze continues to expand beyond an early estimate of 40 acres burned.
Wildfire burning east of Fresno
FRESNO -- Crews are working to battle a wildfire near Fresno.Cal Fire officials say the fire, dubbed the Pebble Fire, started Sunday afternoon east of Fresno, near the intersection of Pebble and Ripple lanes.The blaze has spread to roughly 40 acres, and is 30% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Man pulled from Millerton Lake, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled from Millerton Lake after he went underwater for several minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Around 3:30 p.m., state parks lifeguards and deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the lake after it was reported that a […]
fresyes.com
NEW Local Business: Zaytoona in River Park
On recent trips to River Park, I had noticed a banner hanging in front of the one vacant shop. The banner read “Zaytoona – now hiring”. I was curious as to what Zaytoona was, and last weekend, I got my answer firsthand. Zaytoona, which is now open,...
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported after Two Crashes on Highway 99 and Madera Avenue [Madera, CA]
Two Crashes on Highway 99 and Madera Avenue Resulted in Major Injuries. According to the police, officers responded to the first accident around 1:45 a.m., when the second collision occurred. Meanwhile, investigators at the scene said the collision involved at least two vehicles and a big rig. Responding officials reported...
Wasco men suspected of armed robberies across counties
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Wasco men are suspected of committing robberies at gas stations and restaurants in Kern and other counties, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of armed robbery, conspiring to commit a crime […]
KMPH.com
Suspect caught on video stealing woman's parked car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman recently told FOX26 News that it took only seconds for someone to steal her parked car in Fresno. According to Jessica Dillingham, she parked her black 2018 Kia Forte near First Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday evening. Dillingham says she walked inside a...
New craft beer business opens in Clovis
Burning Sun Brewing Company is a production-only brewery. The owners first met in high school and did "home-brewing" for more than a decade.
KMJ
Man Wanted on Several Felony Charges in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a man they say is wanted and faces several felony charges. According to deputies, Daniel Reynoso is wanted on felony possession of a controlled substance armed with a...
AOL Corp
Farmworkers will march through Valley for labor bill. Here are Modesto-area stops
The United Farm Workers are launching a 24-day march this week to raise awareness about a bill they say will make it easier for California farmworkers to vote in union elections and ultimately join collective bargaining contracts. The 335-mile “March for the Governor’s Signature” is scheduled to start Wednesday morning...
