NEW YORK (AP) — James McCann was activated off the injured list Thursday and said he looked forward to contributing down the stretch for the New York Mets, who stood pat at catcher at the trade deadline. The Mets’ catchers — McCann, Tomás Nido and Patrick Mazeika — have been solid defensively while working with a staff that had a 3.56 ERA heading into their game against Atlanta, the fifth-lowest mark in the majors. But the catchers had combined for three homers and a .523 OPS at the plate. Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday he thought there were times leading up to the deadline when he was close to swinging a deal for a catcher. But with Francisco Alvarez, the club’s top prospect, at Triple-A Syracuse, he felt comfortable with McCann and Nido continuing to man the position for the short-term.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO