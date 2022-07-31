ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Property appraisals see sharp increase in McLennan County

By Rhiannon Saegert
 4 days ago
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead budget proposal prioritizes wage increases, city development

The Bellmead City Council is contemplating a budget meant to ensure support for city employees, improve public safety and fund a plan to beautify and update the town. City Manager Yost Zakhary is proposing a property tax rate of 32.32 cents per $100 valuation, a decrease of about 5 cents from last year, and half-a-cent more than the no-new-revenue rate.
BELLMEAD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hewitt city officials anticipate stagnant tax rate amid rising property values

Hewitt property owners can expect to pay higher property taxes in the coming year, with property values increasing and a stagnant tax rate. The Hewitt City Council on Monday set a proposed property tax rate of 54.01 cents per $100 valuation for its 2022-23 proposed budget, which would include more substantial raises than the city has given in the past few years. The budget proposal would keep the city’s tax rate the same, despite a 15% increase in Hewitt property values compared to last year.
HEWITT, TX
WacoTrib.com

New Waco riverwalk design seeks to link Riverfront development, Foster Pavilion, Ranger museum

New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Watch now — New Waco riverwalk design presentation at Aug. 2, 2022 council meeting

New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk presented designs to the Waco City Council during its meeting Tuesday, along with Eric Johnston, a senior associate with the AECOM engineering firm serving as a consultant on the riverwalk and Riverfront projects. Johnston’s team worked with Walker Partners and OJB, a landscape architecture firm. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/new-waco-riverwalk-design-seeks-to-link-riverfront-development-foster-pavilion-ranger-museum/article_20d56c88-1386-11ed-a383-f7953cb7f6c9.html.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Proposed Waco city budget increases police, capital improvements funding

Waco’s proposed 2023 budget plans for $694 million in expenditures that would help pay for a 19.9% increase for solid waste services, a 14.8% increase in police expenditures, and a 13% increase in fire department expenditures — compared to the previous year’s budget. The budget breaks down...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Local government can handle ‘divisive issues’ with grace

I read with interest Nat Green’s July 29 letter. I understand but disagree with the concern that Waco City Council Member Kelly Palmer’s proposal will eventually cause riots like we have seen in Portland and other cities. I am confident that the city council can handle this “divisive issue” and that its decision won’t result in riots and/or in the “defunding” of our Waco Police Department.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco workers handle the heat

With 33 consecutive 100-degree days rolling through Waco by Wednesday, it is hard for many to imagine spending longer than a couple minutes fully exposed to this summer’s heat. The reality is that an estimated 32 million workers in the United States work in the heat daily, usually without...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Forest service: Wildfire near Marlin 95% contained

Working into the night Tuesday, a team of firefighters from at least 14 agencies brought the Bull Dog Fire, southeast of Marlin, to 95% containment. “Two total outbuildings were destroyed,” said Emery Johnson, a spokesperson for the Texas A&M Forest Service in a Wednesday email. The Bull Dog Fire consumed 92 acres in Falls County within a triangle bounded by State Highway 6 and County Roads 220 and 236.
MARLIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Waco Transit offering free rides Saturday for tax-free weekend

Waco Transit System’s free fare day is Saturday, coinciding with the annual sales tax holiday on back-to-school items. Passengers can enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed-route buses, including those serving Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown Waco and other shopping locations. For more information, call 254-750-1613 or 254-750-1900.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco woman gets 10-year probation term in 2020 shooting

A Waco woman received a sentence of 10 years’ probation Wednesday after a jury convicted her of shooting another woman in April 2020. Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court sentenced Angelica Gallegos, 40, after a jury convicted her Tuesday of second-degree felony aggravated assault. The victim in the April 2, 2020 shooting did not die.
WACO, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

McCoy’s Building Supply Closes Its Doors Aug. 31

McCoy’s Building Supply, a longtime retailer in the Corsicana community, recently announced it will be closing its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The announcement came yesterday via a post on its Facebook page. The update states:. “Earlier this month, it was announced that our store was being forced to...

