'Smelly' seaweed drives away beachgoers from Hutchinson Island

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
cw34.com
Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $186,000 sold in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One fantasy 5 ticket sold in Vero Beach is worth $186,033. The ticket was sold at Pick N go on 43rd Avenue. The winning numbers were 3-19-25-27-30.
wflx.com
Drone video of crews working to contain brush fire
Man, woman wanted in $900 candle theft at Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Police are searching for a man and woman caught on surveillance stealing candles from a Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Man run over, gets up, opens fire on speeding car, authorities...
wflx.com
Crews contain Green River brush fire that ignited near homes in Martin County
Martin County Fire Rescue and City of Stuart Fire Rescue units have contained a brush fire that ignited near homes in the The Pines of Jensen Beach community. The Green River fire started around 12:30 p.m. along Southeast Green River Parkway, just south of the St. Lucie and Martin County line, according to Florida Forest Service.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
Beat the heat! Best indoor activities in Palm Beach County, including museums, trampoline park
It's hot outside! Take a break from the heat and enjoy being inside with these fun activities. Here are some of our favorite indoor things to do in Palm Beach County for you to explore. Cox Science Center and Aquarium. The Science Center is the perfect place for kids. Enter...
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
veronews.com
Mixed-use village proposed for 5th Avenue property just north of Vero’s Miracle Mile
Commercial real estate broker Keith Kite was excited last month when he picked up the listing for 2300 5th Ave. immediately north of Miracle Mile. Kite’s enthusiasm for the property goes way beyond the prospect of a big commission. He sees it as an opportunity to upgrade the Vero...
Man says face 'basically broken in half' after car crashed into his home
Weeks after a crash that nearly killed him, Gary Schweikhart is speaking to WPTV, sharing his story and his road to recovery.
wflx.com
Crews working to contain Green River wildfire spreading to nearby structures
Martin County Fire Rescue and City of Stuart Fire Rescue units are working to contain a 10-acres fire that is spreading to nearby structures. The Green River wildfire was reported Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m. and is located along Southeast Green River Parkway south of the St. Lucie and Martin County line, according to Florida Forest Service.
sebastiandaily.com
What was this building for in Sebastian?
What was this building originally intended to be in Sebastian, Florida? It’s now the Pareidolia Brewing Company. Have you ever been to the Pareidolia Brewing Company in Sebastian?. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
cw34.com
Water Pipe Wreckage: disgruntled employee damages $225,000 worth of water pipes
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A frustrated part-time pipe crew employee created $225,000 worth of damages after drilling holes into his job's waterpipes on June 16. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, 53-year-old Richard Terrazas became disgruntled with his job and drilled holes into 250 water pipes causing $225,000 worth of damages.
A shrinking US 1? Our neighbors are doing it! What to know
A shrinking US 1? Our neighbors are doing it! What to know. Happy Thursday, and welcome to The Post on Jupiter. I can't here in Jupiter, but our neighbors to the south are working on a project that will convert two lanes along a one-mile stretch of the highway to pedestrian walkway.
Robert "Vanilla Ice" Van Winkle Shows Off Latest Project In Palm Beach
The Wellington resident is spending time to the east these days, working on a makeover for the 100-year old Masonic building along Lake Avenue. "Ice" says he's turning it into a pop culture museum and more.
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on new waterfront project
Construction is underway for a new project right next to the St. Lucie River featuring a one-of-a-kind playground, increased boardwalk connections and a restaurant. The city of Port St. Luce broke ground on The Port District project Wednesday after nearly a decade in the making. Patricia Marolt enjoys spending time...
wqcs.org
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
WPBF News 25
Sheriff's office arrests man recording women, girls at Treasure Coast Square Mall
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with more victim testimonies after they arrested a peeping Tom when female shoppers sounded the alarm. "We made an arrest on a pervert that was a homeless subject living up in Jensen Beach," Chief...
WPTV
Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.
