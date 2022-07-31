Rishi Sunak pledges NHS no-show fines as Liz Truss vows school reform

www.bbc.co.uk
Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
Michelle O'Neill's IRA comments were sickening, victim says
The brother of a man murdered by the IRA has described Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill's comments about the organisation as "sickening". Ms O'Neill told BBC News NI's Red Lines podcast there had been no alternative to IRA violence during the Troubles. Colin Worton said there had always...
Amazon warehouse staff in Tilbury walk out over 35p an hour pay rise
Staff at an Amazon warehouse have staged a walkout over a 35p an hour pay increase offer. Workers left the depot in Tilbury, Essex, on Wednesday and Thursday as they sought a rise of £2 an hour. The GMB union said the rise asked for would better match the...
