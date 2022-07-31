2 men hurt in drive-by shooting on Grouper Loop in Hampton, say police

www.13newsnow.com
Man arrested after VB ShotSpotter alerts police about shots fired Tuesday night
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 4:20 p.m. on August 2 in the 6000 block of Margate Avenue.
Child on bike seriously hurt after crash in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A child is seriously hurt after a crash in Suffolk Wednesday night. According to the Suffolk Police Dept., the crash involved a vehicle and a child riding a bicycle. It happened in the 1600 block of East Washington Street just after 8 p.m. The child was...
Man accused of shooting gun in someone's backyard in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Williamsburg man was arrested for allegedly shooting a gun in someone's backyard in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon. Davvon Matthews, 30, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon (second offense) and discharging a firearm in public. The shooting happened in the area of the...
Boy seriously injured in Suffolk crash involving bike
A juvenile was seriously injured in a crash involving a vehicle and bike Wednesday evening. Police say the child was taken to Norfolk General Hospital with critical injuries.
20 kids safe, uninjured after bus crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
According to reports from Virginia Beach dispatch, the bus was carrying about 20 children when it ran off the road.
Documents reveal details in deadly quadruple Portsmouth Maple Ave shooting
Court docs reveal details in Portsmouth's Maple Ave shooting that killed 4 people. Affidavit reveals who the shooter was looking for.
Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
Man killed in Virginia Beach motorcycle crash
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Virginia Beach Tuesday evening.
NBC Washington
Social Worker Arrested in Virginia Beach Hotel With Dead 2-Year-Old Daughter
A social worker and clinical therapist from the District was arrested in Virginia Beach after police found her 2-year-old daughter dead in the hotel room where she was staying last weekend. Leandra Andrade, 38, of Northeast D.C. was found by police suffering a medical emergency at a hotel on Atlantic...
Court documents say what led up to officer-involved shooting in Norfolk cemetery
Court documents obtained by News 3 reveal the events leading up to a shooting involving Portsmouth Police officers in a Norfolk cemetery.
'I am devastated' | Father of toddler found dead in Virginia Beach hotel speaks out
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The father of a 2-year-old girl who was found dead at a Virginia Beach hotel earlier this week is speaking out. Virginia Beach police found the girl's body at a hotel on Atlantic Avenue Monday morning, along with her mother, Leandra Andrade, who was having a medical emergency.
89-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home
An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.
64-year-old man killed by train in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. — A 64-year-old man was found dead by the railroad tracks in York County Thursday morning. According to the York Poquoson Sheriff's Office, a caller said a train may have hit an unknown object around 3:40 a.m. Deputies went out to the railroad tracks near Mooretown...
4 people walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds from Portsmouth on Tuesday
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that caused a boy to walk into the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to a tweet, it happened on Tuesday night at 10:57 p.m. The boy is receiving treatment, and he's expected to be okay. He's under...
Man left with serious injuries after vehicle carjacked in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police are investigating a carjacking that left one man with serious injuries. Officers responded to the 400 block of Green Street for a reported carjacking around 7:35 p.m., Tuesday.
WAVY News 10
16-year-old shot on Moregate Lane in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Moregate Lane, near River Shore Road and Picadilly Lane, but officers were called to respond to Fire Station One. That’s where they located a 16-year-old male with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
WAVY News 10
No injuries after fire at abandoned home in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue said there are no injuries following a residential fire early Wednesday morning. According to officials, they responded to a residential fire at 2:05 a.m. in the 3800 block of Pughsville Road, on the Shoulders Hill Road side. Units found heavy fire...
Juvenile shot Tuesday night in Portsmouth
This is the fourth person who police say had been shot in Portsmouth on Tuesday.
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for fatal I-64 crash in Hampton
On July 28 Kalik Kydarial Newsome was sentenced to 20 years with 10 years suspended for involuntary manslaughter, and five years with four years suspended for felony elude. He was also given 20 years of supervised probation.
Norfolk man arrested after attempting to run away from police following multi-city vehicle pursuit
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Norfolk man is behind bars after attempting to escape police in a car and on foot Saturday evening, officials said. Detective Michael Hilton of the Chesapeake Police Department told News 3 a CPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle with multiple occupants around 6:13 p.m. Saturday evening near the intersection of Crossways Boulevard and Greenbrier Parkway. The vehicle failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated, Hilton said.
