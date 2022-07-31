ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Who has the most wins in Fortnite?

By Gökhan Çakır
By Gökhan Çakır
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dotesports.com

dotesports.com

When is Peter Griffin from Family Guy coming to Fortnite?

With the number of crossovers that have come to Fortnite in the last few years, fans are hungry to see their own favorite franchises inside the battle royale. Many players believe that anything is possible, with the only limit being what Fortnite can create in their current engine. In that vein, and because of some leaks, many fans are curious when Peter Griffin will be coming to Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases

It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite

Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to reach Ascendant rank in competitive VALORANT

VALORANT Patch 5.0 introduced a huge collection of changes to the competitive experience, including a new map in Pearl, the removal of Split, and the introduction of a new rank in the hierarchy: Ascendant. Nestled above Diamond and below Immortal, Ascendant was introduced following Riot’s determination that competitive VALORANT had...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League devs want to make Rammus more of a ganking jungler

Rammus is scheduled to receive a series of buffs to his kit in League of Legends Patch 12.15. As revealed by Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game designer for the game, the champion is expected to receive buffs to his ultimate. This includes a lower cooldown on all ranks—except level three—a higher base cast range from 600 to 800, increased dash speed up by 200, and an increased range growth.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says

PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NME

‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP

A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage

The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All Paldea regional form Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Even though Pokémon Scarlet and Violet don’t release until Nov. 18, Game Freak has wasted no time in showing fans all the new Pokémon they’ll be able to meet, catch, and battle in the Paldea region. While there are lots of brand-new Pokémon waiting to catch your eye, plenty of existing Pokemon are also getting a fresh look through new Paldean regional forms.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to destroy Large Sea Buoys with Motorboat Missiles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite is a constantly evolving game, adding new weapons, challenges, and mechanics with each update. Part of the appeal is that the game is always improving and trying new things, making it fun for returning and new players alike. During the No Sweat Summer event, players are asked to destroy Large Sea Buoys with a Motorboat Missle to get the No Sweat Summer musical track.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

CS:GO matchmaking ranks recalibrated in latest patch

Valve has finally zeroed in on CS:GO’s matchmaking system and made some much-needed changes. In the latest patch, which hit the live servers last night, the developers pushed out a competitive skills group “recalibration.”. When the devs usually make changes to the matchmaking system, they don’t tend to...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Warzone players call for Activision action over ping glitch making game ‘unplayable’

Warzone players have come across a huge glitch and they’re sounding off on social media. A recent ping glitch has some players calling Warzone “unplayable.” Pinging is an important communication tool for players that don’t have a mic or are unable or unwilling to speak during a match. Warzone players can ping locations, enemies, and items to alert others on their team.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Cult of the Lamb to have Twitch integration that allows viewers to interact with the streamer’s playthrough

Cult of the Lamb’s release is a little over a week away and new information about it is coming out all the time. While it was never in doubt that content creators would find a lot of interest in this game, it seems that their viewers will be able to have just as much fun during playthroughs. Cult of the Lamb will have Twitch integration, according to a posting on the Streaming Toolsmith webpage.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

JerValiN beats MoistCritikal’s $20,000 Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge

Twitch streamer and Halo fanatic JerValiN claimed MoistCritikal’s $20,000 reward for being the first person to defeat Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with all challenge skulls turned on over a month after the initial challenge was issued. In early July, popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal crafted a deviously...
VIDEO GAMES

Community Policy