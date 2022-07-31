Who has the most wins in Fortnite?

dotesports.com
When is Peter Griffin from Family Guy coming to Fortnite?
With the number of crossovers that have come to Fortnite in the last few years, fans are hungry to see their own favorite franchises inside the battle royale. Many players believe that anything is possible, with the only limit being what Fortnite can create in their current engine. In that vein, and because of some leaks, many fans are curious when Peter Griffin will be coming to Fortnite.
156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases
It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
Where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite
Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.
How to reach Ascendant rank in competitive VALORANT
VALORANT Patch 5.0 introduced a huge collection of changes to the competitive experience, including a new map in Pearl, the removal of Split, and the introduction of a new rank in the hierarchy: Ascendant. Nestled above Diamond and below Immortal, Ascendant was introduced following Riot’s determination that competitive VALORANT had...
How to evolve Grubbin and Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go is bringing back the Bug Out! event, which will take place from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 this year. Trainers around the world will be able to find some Pokémon that might be a little harder to find than usual during event hours. There are some...
League devs want to make Rammus more of a ganking jungler
Rammus is scheduled to receive a series of buffs to his kit in League of Legends Patch 12.15. As revealed by Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game designer for the game, the champion is expected to receive buffs to his ultimate. This includes a lower cooldown on all ranks—except level three—a higher base cast range from 600 to 800, increased dash speed up by 200, and an increased range growth.
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
‘Diablo Immortal’ player spends £80,000 and loses all access to PvP
A Diablo Immortal player seems to have lost access to player vs player (PvP) game modes in the title after spending over £80,000 ($100,000) in the free-to-play role-playing game. YouTuber and streamer jtisallbusiness has claimed that after spending a massive amount of money on upgrading their character, they’re unable...
Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage
The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
All Paldea regional form Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Even though Pokémon Scarlet and Violet don’t release until Nov. 18, Game Freak has wasted no time in showing fans all the new Pokémon they’ll be able to meet, catch, and battle in the Paldea region. While there are lots of brand-new Pokémon waiting to catch your eye, plenty of existing Pokemon are also getting a fresh look through new Paldean regional forms.
All rewards and challenges in the Warzone Titanium Trials: Endurance Event
The Terminator has taken over Call of Duty: Warzone and a new limited-time mode is here to celebrate. A more hardcore take on the popular Iron Trials mode, Titanium Trials is coming with a full set of challenges and rewards for players to earn. Titanium Trials increases the player HP...
SyndereN: ‘Dota 2 pubs are worst they’ve ever been in 15 years, and it’s not even close’
Dota 2 ranked system is a battleground for each player to prove their skills. After playing their calibration matches, players get placed in a bracket close to their skill level and try to improve their rank by getting better at the game. In addition to improving as a player, there...
How to destroy Large Sea Buoys with Motorboat Missiles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3
Fortnite is a constantly evolving game, adding new weapons, challenges, and mechanics with each update. Part of the appeal is that the game is always improving and trying new things, making it fun for returning and new players alike. During the No Sweat Summer event, players are asked to destroy Large Sea Buoys with a Motorboat Missle to get the No Sweat Summer musical track.
CS:GO matchmaking ranks recalibrated in latest patch
Valve has finally zeroed in on CS:GO’s matchmaking system and made some much-needed changes. In the latest patch, which hit the live servers last night, the developers pushed out a competitive skills group “recalibration.”. When the devs usually make changes to the matchmaking system, they don’t tend to...
Warzone players call for Activision action over ping glitch making game ‘unplayable’
Warzone players have come across a huge glitch and they’re sounding off on social media. A recent ping glitch has some players calling Warzone “unplayable.” Pinging is an important communication tool for players that don’t have a mic or are unable or unwilling to speak during a match. Warzone players can ping locations, enemies, and items to alert others on their team.
Cult of the Lamb to have Twitch integration that allows viewers to interact with the streamer’s playthrough
Cult of the Lamb’s release is a little over a week away and new information about it is coming out all the time. While it was never in doubt that content creators would find a lot of interest in this game, it seems that their viewers will be able to have just as much fun during playthroughs. Cult of the Lamb will have Twitch integration, according to a posting on the Streaming Toolsmith webpage.
Huni: ‘I’m OK with either retiring right here or just taking a rest and seeing how it goes’
Huni could soon be taking a step back from competitive gaming after a seven-year career in League of Legends. The new TSM coach, who stepped down from the LCS roster as a player on July 12 due to an ongoing wrist injury, spoke with Nerd Street about his future and the path he might take with his career.
JerValiN beats MoistCritikal’s $20,000 Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge
Twitch streamer and Halo fanatic JerValiN claimed MoistCritikal’s $20,000 reward for being the first person to defeat Halo 2 on legendary difficulty with all challenge skulls turned on over a month after the initial challenge was issued. In early July, popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber MoistCritikal crafted a deviously...
Diablo Immortal player spends $100,000, demands Blizzard give it back after they can’t find any matches
A Diablo Immortal player decided to go all out and take advantage of the abundance of microtransactions in the mobile game. Surprisingly, spending a lot of money in the game backfired. YouTuber jtisallbusiness decided to pour $100,000 into Diablo Immortal. By spending so much money on the game, he was...
