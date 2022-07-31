ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Pratt, Jamie Lee Curtis, and More Celebrate Arnold Schwarzenegger's 75th Birthday

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into making his worst movie

When it comes to the battle of the brawns, it would be hard to separate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but if it’s brains you’re after, this little trick Arnie played on Sly back in the ’90s puts him in pole position. Apparently, the actors’ intense rivalry over who was the best action movie star was so heated that Stallone accepted a role in one of the worst movies ever made, just to spite his Austrian adversary.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

A Comprehensive Guide to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Family Members

They’ll be back! Since Arnold Schwarzenegger burst on the scene in the 1980s, his family has gone on to become one of the most successful — and recognizable — clans in Hollywood. Three of the Terminator star’s five children have followed in his footsteps and made names for themselves in the entertainment industry: Katherine Schwarzenegger, […]
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Gabriel Luna
Person
Monica Barbaro
Person
Adam Pally
Person
Aparna Brielle
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Person
Drew Struzan
Person
Jay Baruchel
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Fortune Feimster
Person
Travis Van Winkle
Person
Andy Buckley
Person
Chris Pratt
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood ‘Popped’ His Son After He Made An Error At A Party

American actor and film director Clint Eastwood rose to international prominence based on his character as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, the first of it produced in 1964. According to his son, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood, who is one of Clint’s eight children from different mothers, the actor, who was always in the middle of glitz and paparazzi, did not condone his children despite being a Hollywood superstar.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix#Cia Operatives#The Office
Essence

Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding

Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy