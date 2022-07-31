Chris Pratt, Jamie Lee Curtis, and More Celebrate Arnold Schwarzenegger's 75th Birthday

comicbook.com
thedigitalfix.com
How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into making his worst movie
When it comes to the battle of the brawns, it would be hard to separate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but if it’s brains you’re after, this little trick Arnie played on Sly back in the ’90s puts him in pole position. Apparently, the actors’ intense rivalry over who was the best action movie star was so heated that Stallone accepted a role in one of the worst movies ever made, just to spite his Austrian adversary.
A Comprehensive Guide to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Family Members
They’ll be back! Since Arnold Schwarzenegger burst on the scene in the 1980s, his family has gone on to become one of the most successful — and recognizable — clans in Hollywood. Three of the Terminator star’s five children have followed in his footsteps and made names for themselves in the entertainment industry: Katherine Schwarzenegger, […]
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
Clint Eastwood ‘Popped’ His Son After He Made An Error At A Party
American actor and film director Clint Eastwood rose to international prominence based on his character as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, the first of it produced in 1964. According to his son, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood, who is one of Clint’s eight children from different mothers, the actor, who was always in the middle of glitz and paparazzi, did not condone his children despite being a Hollywood superstar.
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman Stormed Out of an Interview After He Was Accused of Domestic Violence
Gary Coleman's life after 'Diff'rent Strokes' wasn't always happy. He once stormed out of an interview after facing upsetting accusations.
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Jason Momoa Takes Romantic Motorcycle Ride With Eiza Gonzalez After Head-On Crash, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors
Back on? Jason Momoa and Eiza González sparked reconciliation speculation during a romantic bike ride on Thursday, July 28. The Aquaman star, 42, and the Mexico native, 32, were spotted in Malibu on Thursday riding around on Momoa’s Harley Davidson less than one week after he was involved in a head-on collision. Momoa wore a […]
Essence
Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Who's Dating Eddie Murphy's Son, Caught Bouquet At Bria Murphy's Wedding
Check out Eric Murphy's response to his girlfriend catching the bouquet at sister Bria's nuptials. If the belief about catching the bouquet at weddings has any truth to it, then Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin Lawrence, may be getting married soon. She is dating Eric Murphy–Eddie Murphy’s son–and recently caught the bouquet at his sister Bria’s wedding.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
BET
Steve Harvey Lists Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle on His Mount Rushmore of Comedians
A&E’s Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution has been showcasing the historic highs that have led to barriers being broken in the comedy business. And according to Steve Harvey, these members on and off of his “Mount Rushmore of Comedians,” are who we have to thank for such heights.
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
People
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
Mickey Rooney Jr. Dies: Musician, Mouseketeer & Hollywood Scion Was 77
Mickey Rooney Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood actor Mickey Rooney who went on to a show business career of his own that included being an original – if short-lived — Mouseketeer, an actor and a member of Willie Nelson’s band, died Saturday at his home in Glendale, AZ. He was 77.
Popculture
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TMZ.com
Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94
L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill
'The Bold and the Beautiful' hunk Bill Spencer is single again and looking for a new companion to cure his loneliness.
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
