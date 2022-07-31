Nancy Lee Davis, age 85 of LaFollette

1450wlaf.com
Linda Rader Lemon, age 59, of LaFollette
Linda Rader Lemon, age 59, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and loved rescue animals. Preceded in death by Parents: Henry and Alice Sears, Husbands: Roy Rader and Howard Lemon, Brothers: Stanley Sears and Wayne Sears, Sons: Mark Anthony Rader and one infant son.
Ernest Michael Bowling (Mikel), age 70, of LaFollette
Ernest Michael Bowling (Mikel), age 70, of LaFollette, formerly of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was U.S. Navy Veteran and musician. He is preceded in death by parents: Paul Bowling, Betty Feazelle Letellier, brother: Paul Bowling, Jr. Survivors. Sister: Tresa Holliday and husband Raymond. Nephews: Shane...
Ray E. Ayers, age 80, of LaFollette
Mr. Ray E. Ayers, age 80, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was a member of Fincastle Church of God and was formerly employed as a Custodian with the Campbell County School System, retiring in 2003. Ray was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving as a Medic. He enjoyed attending Church, being outdoors, and sitting on the porch listening to the birds sing. Preceded in death by Mother, Pernie Ayers, and Aunt, Gladys Baird.
August 4, 2022
TOP PHOTO: Postmark Board Member Deborah Cathryn Purcell welcomes you to this latest “Our Bridges – Stories from When…” This month’s topic is Family. By Matthew Moore LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF)…. TOP PHOTO: Roger Jackson climbed into the cab of his 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon Kentucky bound...
Brooke Dorton is Eagle Tire Pros Teacher of The Week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
Donations were loaded and bound for Kentucky in about 24 hours
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – After lunch at Charley’s Pizza, Roger Jackson climbed aboard his big rig and rolled out of the parking lot at the Community Trust Bank Wier Woods office on Wednesday headed to Kentucky. The trailer was loaded with donations of water, cleaning supplies, clothes and more.
Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
Watch election returns on Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- Tonight, after the polls close, WLAF will have complete results coverage across nine outlets. Beginning at 8 pm election results, along with candidate interviews, will be broadcast over AM 1450 and FM 100.9 with the live telecasts on WLAF-TV 12 and 1450wlaf.com, YouTube, Twitch TV, Facebook, Roku TV and Amazon Firestick. CLICK on the Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player to watch the returns here live.
Car crashes into home; one person injured
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was quite a unique site; a car inside a home, and the path it traveled to enter the home was rather lengthy. Around 1:30 pm Wednesday, first responders from La Follette Fire and Police along with the Campbell County EMS responded to the accident in the 1100 block of Loop Road, not far from the Tennessee Avenue-Loop and Claiborne Roads split.
Donations for flood ravaged neighbors in KY are coming in
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Roger and Myra Jackson’s big 18-wheeler is going to sit still until it’s filled. The Jackson family is providing manpower and the use of its truck to haul much needed supplies to Southeast Kentucky. It’s been an all hands on deck day at...
Roane State student appointed by governor as THEC Student Rep
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Roane State Community College student and Spring City resident Andrew Kingsolver was recently appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to serve as the student representative on the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC), where he will be a voting member. He was appointed to the position following a competitive application process and will serve a one-year term which began July 1.
Law enforcement came together for National Night Out
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Multiple law enforcement agencies and the City of LaFollette once again joined together to host National Night Out at Seargeant Park. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares his photo gallery HERE. According to LaFollette City Administrator Stan Foust this year had more vendors than any year...
See latest “Our Bridges – Stories from When…” on demand from WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In this episode of “Our Bridges – Stories from When…”, Postmark La Follette Board Member Deborah Cathryn Purcell reads “A Pioneer Mother” written by Hamlin Garland and shares a story from her life the that the reading triggers .
LaFollette has a new police chief, two officers dismissed
TOP PHOTO: LaFollette has a new chief of police, Steve Wallen (left), and is congratulated by retiring Chief Bill Roehl (right.) (PHOTOS COURTESY OF WLAF’S CHARLIE HUTSON) LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Within 15 minutes yesterday, a new police chief was appointed and two officers were fired. In a unanimous decision, the council voted to appoint Capt. Steve Wallen as police chief to replace Chief Bill Roehl who is retiring. Councilman Wayne Kitts requested to suspend the rules to discuss a report that had been received earlier in the day. The report was from a private investigator who had been hired by the city to investigate a grievance that had been filed by Detective-Staff Sgt. Charles Duff. The grievance alleged that he had been harassed by fellow officers Monty Miller and Brian Tiller. The council voted to fire Miller and Tiller based on the findings in the report.
Starbucks is open in La Follette Food City at Woodson Mall
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Customers Folks began lining up for their Starbucks fix as soon as it opened on Monday morning inside the La Follette Food City. This latest Starbucks-Food City partnership marks the 39th. It’s Food City run with its own team, a dozen new baristas and associates, under the direction of Starbucks, according to Food City officials.
