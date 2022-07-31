Breaking Down BYU Football’s Tight End Position Entering Fall Camp

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are coming off a historic year in 2021, but running back Tavion Thomas is convinced the team can be even better in 2022. Half the battle when you reach some of the higher markers in college football is complacency, but at least based on first impressions of the 2022 Utes, that does not appear to be the case. If at all anything, their recent successes seem to have only motivated them more, but until games are played we can only speculate on just how far that motivation will take them in the coming year.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO