Breaking Down BYU Football’s Tight End Position Entering Fall Camp

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are coming off a historic year in 2021, but running back Tavion Thomas is convinced the team can be even better in 2022. Half the battle when you reach some of the higher markers in college football is complacency, but at least based on first impressions of the 2022 Utes, that does not appear to be the case. If at all anything, their recent successes seem to have only motivated them more, but until games are played we can only speculate on just how far that motivation will take them in the coming year.
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are barreling toward what many believe could be another big season for a program on the rise. Half the battle when you know you have the potential to be great is to practice great, and according to head coach Kyle Whittingham, that wasn’t an issue the first day out of fall camp.
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #22 is Utah’s Micah Bernard (RB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #25 is BYU’s Ben Bywater (LB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
Whether the Utah Utes should leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 is a matter of debate these days, and one prominent voice has made his opinion on the subject known. On Wednesday, a piece by Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner was published in which he interviewed former Utes athletic director Chris Hill, who led Utah from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2011.
The BYU women’s basketball program has picked up another big commitment. Forward Ali’a Matavao, Nevada’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, has committed to first-year coach Amber Whiting. Matavao averaged 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals last season. “Ali’a was amazing this year,” said her coach,...
PROVO– With record breaking temperatures this summer, the need to find sweet relief from the heat has been real. University of Utah President Taylor Randall simply drove a few miles south to the BYU Creamery to beat the summer heat with his cabinet and a handful of other officials who were participating in the “Utah Across Utah” tour.
PROVO, Utah – BYU football coach Kalani Sitake saw his family grow by one this summer. Sitake’s wife, Timberly, gave birth to Sylvia Jo Lata on July 17. The Sitake’s now have four children together. Timberly, who has been married to Kalani for 20 years, shared a...
In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake and the Utah Food Bank once again joined forces in an effort to raise funds and assist families in need. Inspired by the popularity of pins during the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City, RSL announced the plan to sell green Jell-O pins on Wednesday, August 3.
