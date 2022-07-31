ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Mystery Surrounding The Hidden Nier: Automata Church Only Keeps Growing Crazier

By Robert James
HappyGamer
HappyGamer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
happygamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
HappyGamer

In Wadjet Eye’s Newest ‘Folk Horror’ Adventure, Search For Hidden Treasures and Sinister Truths.

Cloak & Dagger Games, a renowned independent game development studio, is working on The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow. The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow, a “folk horror game” from independent developer Cloak and Dagger Games, has been unveiled by Wadjet Eye Games, the publisher of lauded retro-adventures like Unavowed, Shardlight, Technobabylon, and Strangeland. The game, which is set in the charming countryside of Victorian England, chronicles the dismal exploits of Thomasina Bateman, an antiquarian who becomes involved in a sinister mystery in the sleepy village of Bewlay. As with so many Victorian tales, the story starts with a mysterious letter inviting Thomasina to the faraway countryside. But when she gets there, the letter’s author has vanished, her assistant hasn’t come, and the Bewlay locals aren’t exactly friendly. Then she starts having odd dreams.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Automata Church#Mcdonald#Rpg#Nintendo Switch
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Nintendo
HappyGamer

At EGX 2022, Sonic Frontiers Will Be Available For The First Time

Sonic Frontiers will be present and playable by the public at EGX this year! Unfortunately, the controversial entry into the legendary SEGA IP split the gaming community into two camps of lovers and haters following its initial gameplay reveal. This year’s EGX will feature Sonic Frontiers, which the general public...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

You Can Unlock Spyro The Dragon In Stray Using A Mod

The new Stray mod makes the dragon Spyro the main character instead of a kitty adventuring in a dystopian metropolis. Spyro’s addition to Stray appears to be a fairly straightforward mod. He incorporates some of the noises and movements from the Spyro game series in addition to the altered character model.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

August 11 Will See The Global Release Of Tower Of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy will go live around the globe on August 11; the App Store made this information public a month ago. The Hotta Studio team has just formally affirmed this date, though. Before its scheduled release, the Tower of Fantasy client is available for pre-download. Evidently, the game anticipates...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Pathless Will Be Released For Switch And Xbox In The Upcoming Winter

This winter, Xbox and Switch gaming systems will receive Giant Squid’s legendary adventure game The Pathless from Annapurna Interactive. You play as the Hunter in an open-world action-adventure game currently accessible for PC, PlayStation, and Apple Arcade players. The Hunter’s goal is to discover a solution to remove the curse from the globe. The ancient gods who live on an island are the source of this curse. The Tall Ones are the name given to these gods.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

BattleTech Has Developed Into A Massive, Essential Mech War Simulator.

When BattleTech was first published by Harebrained Schemes in 2018, it accomplished something exceptional. With enormous robot tanks, it was a tight, gratifying squad tactics game that offered customization, book-balancing mercenary management, and a lot of laser-induced explosions. Chris Thursten, who reviews for us, gave it a very respectable 85, and patches and DLC only made things better. That should be sufficient justification in and of itself to play it.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

HappyGamer

228
Followers
767
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!

 https://happygamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy