Unrailed And Lawn Mowing Simulator Are Two New Free Games Available From The Epic Games Store

Cloak & Dagger Games, a renowned independent game development studio, is working on The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow. The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow, a “folk horror game” from independent developer Cloak and Dagger Games, has been unveiled by Wadjet Eye Games, the publisher of lauded retro-adventures like Unavowed, Shardlight, Technobabylon, and Strangeland. The game, which is set in the charming countryside of Victorian England, chronicles the dismal exploits of Thomasina Bateman, an antiquarian who becomes involved in a sinister mystery in the sleepy village of Bewlay. As with so many Victorian tales, the story starts with a mysterious letter inviting Thomasina to the faraway countryside. But when she gets there, the letter’s author has vanished, her assistant hasn’t come, and the Bewlay locals aren’t exactly friendly. Then she starts having odd dreams.

