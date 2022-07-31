MISSING: Kenyada Collins, Last Seen In Mechanicsville On July 28th

thebaynet.com
Terri
4d ago
How horrible another missing person, so many are going missing, it's very alarming, i hope she's found safe, may her spirit guides watch over her and please bring her home safe. uuugh, my heart goes out to her family , i know it's difficult when you don't know what's happening them or where they are, i hope she's found soon 😔
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay Net
SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served – July 2022
7/1/22: Benjamin Tylor Pistorio, age 22 of no fixed address, for two counts of Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Theft Scheme: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Budd #325. 7/1/22: Steven Keith Jameson Jr., age 36 of Mechanicsville, for two counts of Violation of Protective Order by Deputy Kirscht #395.
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Early Morning Stabbing In Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On August 4, at approximately 5:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing on Cloverleaf Court. When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a male suffering from multiple stab wounds to his face. EMS requested a MEDEVAC due to the serious injuries. MSPAC Trooper...
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
Bay Net
17-Year-Old Flown Out After Annapolis Shooting; Suspects Not Located
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Court for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 17 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was later airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Townhouse Fire In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at the townhouses on Valley Estates Drive. At approximately 10:12 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the townhouse to find the structure showing smoke and fire from the second floor. The...
Bay Net
One Arrested With Stolen Motorcycle During Traffic Operation On Budds Creek Road
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – In a continuing commitment to address traffic complaints throughout the county, officers from the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit and Patrol conducted a traffic enforcement assignment on July 23 geared toward safety and speeding violations in the area of Budds Creek Road. During the operation, 58...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Reckless Endangerment Case; Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward
WALDORF, Md. – On August 2 at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Jackson Court in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots. Several citizens reported seeing people running from the area. Officers arrived on the scene and observed shell casings on Jackson Court and...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Resisting Arrest/Obstructing- On July 28, 2022, Cpl. Teague responded to the 21200 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, to assist another deputy in serving an outstanding arrest warrant. Heather Ann Rose, age 37 of no fixed address, intervened and attempted to pull the individual with a warrant away from deputies, would not follow instructions, and continued to try to stop the arrest. Rose was arrested and charged with Resist/Interfere with Arrest and Obstructing and Hindering.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff
A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Morning House Fire Call In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This morning around 6:15 a.m., units from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Annapolis Fire Department and US Naval Academy Fire & Rescue – Fightin’ 46 responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Forest Road for a residential dwelling fire. Crews worked to extinguish...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 25, 2022 – July 31, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,543 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-42809. On July 26, 2022, Deputy Kwitowski responded to the 6200 block of Long...
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Charles County Police Encourage Kids To “Just Say No” To Drugs And Alcohol
LA PLATA, Md. – This week, the School Resource Section had the opportunity to host their final camp of the summer: Just Say No camp!. The students were given a lesson about the dangers of using tobacco by the Charles County Department of Health, and officers talked to them about staying away from drugs and alcohol.
Police searching for missing Virginia 17-year-old
The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing Monday, August 1 and may be in need of medical attention.
Waldorf Man Sentenced For Murdering Mother Of Four During 7-Eleven Robbery
A 23-year-old Maryland man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced for the murder of Lynn Maher during an armed robbery at a Charles County 7-Eleven where he made off with less than $250, the state’s attorney’s office announced. Waldorf resident Gregory Deshawn...
Charles Co. Patrol Officers and Police K9 Teams Locate Fugitive and Recover Handgun
On July 30 at 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Livingston Road in Bryans Road, MD in reference to a person with an open arrest warrant at the location; the suspect was possibly armed with a gun and had a warrant for first-degree assault. The suspect fled prior to the officers’ arrival. […]
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Charged For Domestic-Related Shooting
WALDORF, Md. – On August 3 at 9:50 a.m., officers responded to the 13300 block of Holly Springs Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed a man went to a house where he thought a female acquaintance was. He knocked on the front...
Maryland mom accused of murdering her children due in court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County mother accused of killing her two children is expected to appear in court on Thursday. Catherine Hoggle faces murder charges in the disappearance of her two kids back in 2014, however she has never been found competent to stand trial. Now, it's possible those murder charges could be dropped.
Bay Net
VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity For Theft Suspects In Leonardtown Wharf
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons depicted in this video in a theft investigation. On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:21 am, several individuals were pictured walking at the Leonardtown Wharf, with two male suspects each carrying a flag which was removed from the flag pole there.
Police Investigating Murder of 23-Year-Old in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – On Tuesday, a 23-year-old Temple Hills man was shot and killed....
Comments / 10