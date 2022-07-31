MISSING: Kenyada Collins, Last Seen In Mechanicsville On July 28th

Resisting Arrest/Obstructing- On July 28, 2022, Cpl. Teague responded to the 21200 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, to assist another deputy in serving an outstanding arrest warrant. Heather Ann Rose, age 37 of no fixed address, intervened and attempted to pull the individual with a warrant away from deputies, would not follow instructions, and continued to try to stop the arrest. Rose was arrested and charged with Resist/Interfere with Arrest and Obstructing and Hindering.

