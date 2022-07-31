ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, MD

MISSING: Kenyada Collins, Last Seen In Mechanicsville On July 28th

By BayNet Staff
Bay Net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thebaynet.com

Comments / 10

Terri
4d ago

How horrible another missing person, so many are going missing, it's very alarming, i hope she's found safe, may her spirit guides watch over her and please bring her home safe. uuugh, my heart goes out to her family , i know it's difficult when you don't know what's happening them or where they are, i hope she's found soon 😔

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served – July 2022

7/1/22: Benjamin Tylor Pistorio, age 22 of no fixed address, for two counts of Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Theft Scheme: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Budd #325. 7/1/22: Steven Keith Jameson Jr., age 36 of Mechanicsville, for two counts of Violation of Protective Order by Deputy Kirscht #395.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

One Flown Out After Early Morning Stabbing In Hughesville

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On August 4, at approximately 5:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing on Cloverleaf Court. When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a male suffering from multiple stab wounds to his face. EMS requested a MEDEVAC due to the serious injuries. MSPAC Trooper...
HUGHESVILLE, MD
Bay Net

17-Year-Old Flown Out After Annapolis Shooting; Suspects Not Located

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Court for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 17 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was later airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mechanicsville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Mechanicsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To Townhouse Fire In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at the townhouses on Valley Estates Drive. At approximately 10:12 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the townhouse to find the structure showing smoke and fire from the second floor. The...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Resisting Arrest/Obstructing- On July 28, 2022, Cpl. Teague responded to the 21200 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, to assist another deputy in serving an outstanding arrest warrant. Heather Ann Rose, age 37 of no fixed address, intervened and attempted to pull the individual with a warrant away from deputies, would not follow instructions, and continued to try to stop the arrest. Rose was arrested and charged with Resist/Interfere with Arrest and Obstructing and Hindering.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Food Lion#County Sheriff S Office#The Sheriff S Office
Daily Voice

Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff

A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To Morning House Fire Call In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – This morning around 6:15 a.m., units from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Annapolis Fire Department and US Naval Academy Fire & Rescue – Fightin’ 46 responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Forest Road for a residential dwelling fire. Crews worked to extinguish...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 25, 2022 – July 31, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,543 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-42809. On July 26, 2022, Deputy Kwitowski responded to the 6200 block of Long...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

Waldorf Man Charged For Domestic-Related Shooting

WALDORF, Md. – On August 3 at 9:50 a.m., officers responded to the 13300 block of Holly Springs Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed a man went to a house where he thought a female acquaintance was. He knocked on the front...
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

Maryland mom accused of murdering her children due in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County mother accused of killing her two children is expected to appear in court on Thursday. Catherine Hoggle faces murder charges in the disappearance of her two kids back in 2014, however she has never been found competent to stand trial. Now, it's possible those murder charges could be dropped.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity For Theft Suspects In Leonardtown Wharf

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons depicted in this video in a theft investigation. On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:21 am, several individuals were pictured walking at the Leonardtown Wharf, with two male suspects each carrying a flag which was removed from the flag pole there.
LEONARDTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy