Governor Newsom declares State of Emergency in Siskiyou County due to McKinney Fire

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands have been evacuated from Siskiyou County because of the McKinney Fire. It is not only impacting people but also animals and livestock. For livestock that need a place to go while their owners are evacuated, they come to the Siskiyou County Fairgrounds where Tom Taylor and his family will take care of them.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO