Governor Newsom declares State of Emergency in Siskiyou County due to McKinney Fire

KTVL
New evacuation orders and warning near Happy Camp due to Yeti Complex
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — An evacuation order has been issued for areas east of Happy Camp in zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The area was placed under a warning yesterday but today residents are being told to leave due to increased fire activity. An evacuation warning has been issued for...
KTVL
Air quality advisory lifted for Jackson and Klamath counties
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES — Blue skies have returned to Southern Oregon following a weekend shrouded by the haze from the fires in Siskiyou County and lightning fires in Jackson County. Improved smoke conditions and a favorable weekend weather forecast have prompted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has...
KTVL
New evacuation warning issued in Siskiyou County due to fire activity
YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning due to increased fire activity west of where the Yeti and Alex Complex is burning. The new warning is for residents in Zone SIS-1111. The sheriff's office says residents should be ready to leave immediately should...
KTVL
Evacuated residents of Siskiyou County can check on their livestock
SISKIYOU COUNTY — If you have livestock impacted by the McKinney fire or Yeti Complex, there are several options to allow you to access evacuated areas and feed/check on your animals. If you are a current holder of an Ag Pass, communicate with your Livestock Pass Coordinator. If you...
KTVL
"When they come here, they're my own," who's taken care of livestock during McKinney Fire
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands have been evacuated from Siskiyou County because of the McKinney Fire. It is not only impacting people but also animals and livestock. For livestock that need a place to go while their owners are evacuated, they come to the Siskiyou County Fairgrounds where Tom Taylor and his family will take care of them.
KTVL
McKinney wildfire death toll rises to 4
SISKIYOU COUNTY — On Monday, August 1, search teams found two additional deceased individuals within the perimeter of the McKinney fire, doubling the confirmed fatality number to four. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is not releasing information about the individuals pending positive identification and notifying next of kin. Both...
KTVL
Law enforcement raids Selma grow, "always leaves 4 legal marijuana plants"
SELMA — In a press release about a recent raid on an unlicensed cannabis grow in Selma, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team highlighted a practice of always leaving behind the four legal plants allowed by Oregon State Law. On August 4, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 17-acre Wards Creek fire in Rogue River 100% contained
ROGUE RIVER — You may still see columns of smoke pluming upwards from Rogue River today, but the Oregon Department of Forestry announced on August 4 that firefighters on the Wards Creek Fire made excellent progress overnight and have the blaze 100% contained. The fire, which began as a...
KTVL
Northstate agencies come together to provide mutual aid for McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has been burning in the Klamath National Forest since July 29, devastating more than 50,000 acres of land and reportedly claiming 4 lives. The severity of the blaze has resulted in an outpouring of support from all across the Northstate, with many...
KTVL
ABC News responds to claims they unlawfully entered private property in McKinney Fire zone
REDDING, Calif. — The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned tens of thousands of acres and killed at least four people attracting media attention from across the country. Tuesday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) issued a sharply worded public reminder about the laws that govern media access...
KTVL
"A great spirit of cooperation:" incident command provides McKinney fire update
YREKA — The unified command of the Klamath National Forest service and CalFire held a meeting August 1 at 5:00 pm at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds to update the public about the McKinney fire, which has been most recently officially mapped at 55,493 acres. That figure is expected to be updated tomorrow morning.
KTVL
Lending a helping hand for 4H and FFA students across state lines
Jackson County — Generosity can be infectious at times and it should never be overlooked. Jackson County is assisting Siskiyou County as much as possible with Northern California wildfires, but they decided to help out again in another way. From August 8 to August 14, the Siskiyou Golden Fair...
KTVL
Pacific Crest Trail hikers derailed due to McKinney Fire
Jackson County — As the McKinney Fire continues to burn throughout Northern California and impacted the surrounding communities, Pacific Crest Trail hikers are also feeling the dangers of the fire after having part of the trail closed down due to the poor air quality and smoke. “It’s very hard...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Ashland Firefighters put out Lithia Park fire, search for arson suspect
ASHLAND — Ashland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a quarter-acre fire in Lithia Park around 11:30 pm the night of August 3. Quick action resulted in minimal damage, the agency said in a release. The fire is believed to have been caused by a person experiencing homelessness who...
KTVL
Siskiyou County fair's Junior Livestock Auction to be held at Jackson County Expo
YREKA — With the fairground serving as the basecamp for CalFire's response to the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou Golden Fair has been canceled, leading to a new plan to hold this year's Junior Livestock Auction on Aug. 12 through the 14 at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.
KTVL
Inside look at firefighters on the McKinney Fire front line
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Stephen Richardson is in charge of a crew from the McCloud Fire Department and has been working on the McKinney Fire for days. He said they are now working on a dozer line closest to the fire. “We lost some handline,” Stephen said. “[We'll] go...
KTVL
How to Help: GoFundMe has launched a hub for McKinney Fire victims
REDDING, Calif. — GoFundMe wants to make donating to the McKinney Fire as easy as possible, so they have launched a centralized hub of verified fundraisers for people affected by the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County. The hub has a list of fundraisers that have been vetted and verified...
KTVL
FINDING A WAY HOME: Support for Jackson County veterans
Jackson County, Ore. — Access Veteran's Services finds housing solutions for veterans who are experiencing housing instability. This is done through both case management and resource referral. ACCESS Veteran's Services Manager, Alena Pollak, said there are about 400 veterans who visit their case loads each year and the department...
KTVL
Ashland evacuation center closes for all the right reasons
Ashland, Or. — It is always a positive when an evacuation shelter has to close because it's no longer needed. This is the case for the Ashland evacuation shelter, but before they closed the shelter staff made sure everyone had a plan. “We do a really good job of...
KTVL
Flash flood watch issued for parts of Trinity and Siskiyou counties Tuesday
The US National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for parts of Siskiyou County and Trinity County on Tuesday. According to the NWS Medford office, the western half of Siskiyou County is impacted from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the area of the McKinney Fire and the Yeti Complex. Heavy rainfall could cause debris flows and flash floods.
