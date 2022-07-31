Heads Up: Flood Advisory Issued for Tuscaloosa County, Alabama

Ric Flair, one of history's best-known professional wrestlers, has partnered with an area restaurant to offer his new brand of "legendary" chicken wings here in Tuscaloosa. The ghost restaurant / virtual kitchen concept is still a relatively new one -- a brand that is only available for delivery and pickup orders uses the resources of an already-open brick-and-mortar to offer something new, or the same food under a different brand name.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO