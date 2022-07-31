Oxford breezes past Pontotoc in preseason scrimmage

www.oxfordeagle.com
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss softball receives Easton/NFCA Academic Team Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ole Miss has been named a recipient of the 2021-22 Easton/NFCA Academic Team Award, recording the 24th best GPA among Division I softball teams. Further 15, Rebels also garnered All-America Scholar-Athlete honors. Ole Miss is one of nine SEC programs to be bestowed with the honor,...
Oxford Eagle
Second-half surge lifts Ole Miss men’s basketball over Bahamas select team, 89-71
NASSAU, The Bahamas – Ole Miss men’s basketball was in a dogfight with most of the Bahamian national team throughout the first half, but a mixture of young talent and returning veterans helped spur the Rebels to a big second-half surge to run away from the Bahamas Select Team, 89-71, to open Ole Miss’ foreign tour on Monday night.
Oxford Eagle
Northwest grad earns Lyceum Scholarship from Ole Miss
Northwest Mississippi Community College is proud to announce that recent graduate Matthew Locke of Oxford has been awarded the prestigious Lyceum Scholarship at the University of Mississippi. “I was told that over 350 students applied, and only 15 scholarships are awarded,” Locke said. “Obviously, I may have been number 15...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row. One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.
WBBJ
Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week
CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release. The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.
wtva.com
Batesville, South Panola schools went on lockdown during first week of classes
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It is the first week of classes for students in the South Panola School District, and most of its schools went into a lockdown Thursday just four days into the new school year. The district said Batesville schools went under lockdown along with South Panola...
Oxford Eagle
Jayoncé Benefit Night: Proud Larry’s to host event in honor of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
Proud Larry’s will host Jayoncé Benefit Night on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. honoring the legacy of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a missing University of Mississippi student. At Jayoncé Benefit Night, attendees can enjoy a night of dance, drag performances, and karaoke. Tickets are on pre-sale for $10 here or tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All proceeds from the event will be given to the Lee family.
Oxford Eagle
Chick-fil-A to close for 10 weeks due to extensive renovations
Oxford’s one and only Chick-fil-A will completely close on Sept. 1 due to extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology.
actionnews5.com
Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
tippahnews.com
Storey named DLTS Grand Champion, raises record amount for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi fundraiser
TUPELO–For the first time in two years, as the north Mississippi area, along with the world, dealt with Covid-19, Dance Like The Stars, the preeminent fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi was back in the BancorpSouth Center in front of a crowd of more than 1000 people.
Oxford Eagle
OHS students, parents fired up against school dress code
Students at Oxford High School are taking a stand against the school’s dress code, calling it “incredibly tight and unfair.”. Oxford Schools let back in for the 2022-2023 year on Monday, Aug. 1, and OHS students were faced with a dress code that banned clothing past a certain length. For students, that meant they could not wear skirts, shorts, or skorts and rips or tears above their mid-thigh.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford-Lafayette CTE program pushes for growth, program development
The Oxford-Lafayette School of Applied Technology (TECH), a vocational school that provides students with skills applicable in the workforce or post-secondary education, is seeing significant growth in numbers and is pushing to further develop its programs. “One of the things that make us so unique is that we’re the only...
Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
wtva.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
Oxford Eagle
Gray connects business community and Oxford students
The Oxford School District and Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation have partnered to assist in developing career pathways for OSD students and strengthen the relationships between community stakeholders and the school district. Duncan Gray, Ed.D., has been named the Director of Community and Workforce Development, a position based out of...
wtva.com
Four high-end cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four high-end vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. The vehicles are all Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. The gray car was recovered on July 19...
wcbi.com
Entergy customers can receive an $80 refund
JACKON, Miss. (WCBI)- Some Entergy customers in our viewing area are due for a refund check. Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley says all 421 thousand Entergy customers are owed an 80 dollars refund after the Public Service Commission and Entergy reached an agreement settling a $300-million lawsuit. Counties in our...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County School District prepares rising middle school students with ‘transition camp’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rising middle school students within the Shelby County School District have a little more insight into what middle school has to offer after a month full of ‘transition camps.’. The two-day-long camps brought students and their parents to their new schools for half a school...
desotocountynews.com
Truck crash closes interstate
Accident scene on I-269 near Malone Road on Wednesday, Aug. 3. (MDOTTraffic.com photo) A portion of I-269 in DeSoto County was shut down or restricted to one lane early Wednesday as a result of a crash between the semi-trailer truck and a disabled vehicle. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol,...
