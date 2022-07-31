ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A Hands-On Harry Potter Experience is Coming to Chicago

By Courtlin
 5 days ago
krforadio.com

AM 1390 KRFO

Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home Is for Sale at $700,000: Look Inside!

Harrison Ford's childhood home was recently remodeled and is now for sale for approximately $700,000. The Ford family lived in the Illinois English Tudor in the 1950s. According to Realtor.com, the house was unavailable between 1970 and 2018 before it sold for $350,000 in February 2019, and then for $600,000 in July 2020. Now the house is for sale again.
PARK RIDGE, IL
Alina Andras

3 great seafood places in Illinois

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. 
BROOKFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox5ny.com

Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza

CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him. On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Brookfield Zoo offering free tickets to kids August 1-3

BROOKFIELD, Illinois - The Brookfield Zoo is offering free admission to children 11 and under on August 1, 2, and 3. The Brookfield Zoo has lions, polar bears, and penguins. The zoo has welcomed several new animals this year, including an addax (African antelope) calf born on July 2; a South American tapir calf born on May 22; Banana, a 3-year-old pygmy hippo; and Fisher, a 6-month-old gray seal.
On Milwaukee

6 awesome images from day one of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park on Thursday, boasting performances from names like Metallica, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day, J. Cole, Lil Baby and many more through the four-day weekend. With another great lineup of some of the biggest established and emerging names across all genres, live...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgnradio.com

Can the Mega Millions winner remain anonymous?

Believe it or not, the Mega Millions ticket with the second-largest jackpot in history was sold in Des Plaines. Director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery, Harold Mays, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to explain why the jackpot continues to increase even after the drawing is made. He also discusses how much money the store that sold the winning ticket could take from the winnings, as well as the winner’s disbursement options.
DES PLAINES, IL
WGN TV

Could Chicago ever get more than a foot of rain?

The St. Louis area was just hit by more than a foot of rain. Could Chicago ever get that much?. Absolutely and it’s already happened. More rain than fell in St. Louis, hit the Chicago area on July 17-18,1996 affecting the entire region. Waves of thunderstorms repeatedly developed along a corridor from near Rockford to just north of Kankakee, bringing incredible amounts of precipitation, along with major flooding. Aurora was at the epicenter of the heaviest precipitation, logging 16.91 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, an Illinois record. Much of the metro area received more than 8 inches of rain. Brandon Dam near Joliet measured 13.60 inches, while nearly 11 inches fell on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Eight people died in the flood, and damage totaled more than a half-billion dollars.
CHICAGO, IL
chautauquatoday.com

One Jackpot Winner in $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Drawing

Friday night's Mega Millions drawing produced one winner that will take home a jackpot of $1.34 billion, the second-largest prize in the game's history. The winning ticket was sold in Des Plaines, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Meanwhile, the drawing also produced six tickets worth $2 million apiece and 20 tickets worth $1 million apiece. The New York Lottery reports that one of the $1 million tickets was sold in the Bronx. The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and Mega Ball 14.
DES PLAINES, IL
WGN News

The winning $1.34B Mega Millions ticket was sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO — Someone in suburban Chicago beat the odds and won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The Illinois Lottery website said the winning ticket was purchased at […]
DES PLAINES, IL
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
Faribault, MN
