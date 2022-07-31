A Hands-On Harry Potter Experience is Coming to Chicago

krforadio.com
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home Is for Sale at $700,000: Look Inside!
Harrison Ford's childhood home was recently remodeled and is now for sale for approximately $700,000. The Ford family lived in the Illinois English Tudor in the 1950s. According to Realtor.com, the house was unavailable between 1970 and 2018 before it sold for $350,000 in February 2019, and then for $600,000 in July 2020. Now the house is for sale again.
3 great seafood places in Illinois
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Bronzeville Soul Restaurant Now Open On King Drive, Bringing ‘Great Soul Food With A Great Vibe’
GRAND BOULEVARD — Mario Coleman was looking for his next act when several close friends launched their first restaurants. Watching how they were able to generate income by creating a quality product and good food, Coleman was moved to try it on his own. With his new Bronzeville Soul...
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
Herald & Review
Lollapalooza Day 2: Fans crush on Dua Lipa, concertgoers say they hope festival stays in Chicago
CHICAGO - The second day of Lollapalooza opened with questions swirling outside the Grant Park gates about the music festival’s future in Chicago, and about contract talks between Texas-based producer C3 Presents and the city. Inside, the focus was on the experience and the music. Headliners Friday were Machine...
fox5ny.com
Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza
CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him. On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to...
fox32chicago.com
Brookfield Zoo offering free tickets to kids August 1-3
BROOKFIELD, Illinois - The Brookfield Zoo is offering free admission to children 11 and under on August 1, 2, and 3. The Brookfield Zoo has lions, polar bears, and penguins. The zoo has welcomed several new animals this year, including an addax (African antelope) calf born on July 2; a South American tapir calf born on May 22; Banana, a 3-year-old pygmy hippo; and Fisher, a 6-month-old gray seal.
On Milwaukee
6 awesome images from day one of Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza returned to Chicago’s Grant Park on Thursday, boasting performances from names like Metallica, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Green Day, J. Cole, Lil Baby and many more through the four-day weekend. With another great lineup of some of the biggest established and emerging names across all genres, live...
wgnradio.com
Can the Mega Millions winner remain anonymous?
Believe it or not, the Mega Millions ticket with the second-largest jackpot in history was sold in Des Plaines. Director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery, Harold Mays, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to explain why the jackpot continues to increase even after the drawing is made. He also discusses how much money the store that sold the winning ticket could take from the winnings, as well as the winner’s disbursement options.
Closed Target Store In Chatham Reopens As A Discover Customer Center With A Promise Of 1,000 Jobs
CHATHAM — Discover Financial Services opened its Chatham customer care and community center Monday, replacing what was a closed Target store. The 100,000-square-foot facility at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave. includes a community center free for use by local organizations and a technology hub with career resources for employees, officials said.
Could Chicago ever get more than a foot of rain?
The St. Louis area was just hit by more than a foot of rain. Could Chicago ever get that much?. Absolutely and it’s already happened. More rain than fell in St. Louis, hit the Chicago area on July 17-18,1996 affecting the entire region. Waves of thunderstorms repeatedly developed along a corridor from near Rockford to just north of Kankakee, bringing incredible amounts of precipitation, along with major flooding. Aurora was at the epicenter of the heaviest precipitation, logging 16.91 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, an Illinois record. Much of the metro area received more than 8 inches of rain. Brandon Dam near Joliet measured 13.60 inches, while nearly 11 inches fell on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Eight people died in the flood, and damage totaled more than a half-billion dollars.
chautauquatoday.com
One Jackpot Winner in $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Drawing
Friday night's Mega Millions drawing produced one winner that will take home a jackpot of $1.34 billion, the second-largest prize in the game's history. The winning ticket was sold in Des Plaines, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Meanwhile, the drawing also produced six tickets worth $2 million apiece and 20 tickets worth $1 million apiece. The New York Lottery reports that one of the $1 million tickets was sold in the Bronx. The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and Mega Ball 14.
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In Poverty
Chicagoans who face poverty can handpick an entire home's worth of furnishings for free. Sitting on a couch or eating at a table in your home might seem regular, but for many people living in extreme financial hardships, it's a luxury.
The winning $1.34B Mega Millions ticket was sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO — Someone in suburban Chicago beat the odds and won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The Illinois Lottery website said the winning ticket was purchased at […]
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
Thrillist
The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago
As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
Speculations circulate about identity of $1.3 billion dollar Mega Millions ticket winner
The gas station that sold the winning 1.3 billion dollar Mega Millions ticket is drawing a lot of interest from curious people since the Illinois Lottery allows winners of jackpots $250,000 and higher to keep their names confidential.
