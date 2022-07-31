McKinney Fire evacuees keep the faith for their homes

www.kdrv.com
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Partially Surround Deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California's deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Wednesday night and bulldozers and hand crews were making progress carving firebreaks around much of the rest of the blaze, fire officials said at a community meeting.
KDRV
A community & family in mourning: Remembering one who was lost to the McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif.-- At least four people have been killed by the McKinney Fire since it sparked last Friday. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, none of the bodies have been identified. However, one women who went back to the scene of her destroyed house this past Monday says she found her uncle dead, buried beneath the rubble.
KDRV
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
actionnewsnow.com
Some McKinney Fire evacuation orders downgraded
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Some evacuation orders in Siskiyou County, west of Yreka, have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The Siskiyou County OES said the zones in the area of Yreka and Hawkinsville have been downgraded and people who live there can return home. The following areas are listed below:
KDRV
Evacuation downgrades in Fort Jones
FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
KDRV
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
KDRV
Wards Creek Fire 100% lined
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- Excellent progress was made overnight on the Wards Creek Fire and according to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fire is now 100% lined. The 17-acre lightning fire is located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek Road east of Rogue River. The fire is burning on both Bureau of Land Management and private land.
actionnewsnow.com
‘Lucky to be alive’: Bridge within McKinney Fire collapses, traps firefighter in truck
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was trapped in a work truck after a bridge collapsed Tuesday night in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Klamath National Forest said the man was treated for his...
Mount Shasta Herald
Media reminded about California law covering wildfire access during McKinney Fire
After one media outlet entered a possible crime scene on the McKinney Fire this week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office sent out a reminder to media not to violate state law when entering fire zones and other disaster areas. The notice was prompted by an incident Monday in which a...
actionnewsnow.com
Yeti, Alex fires in Siskiyou County cause new evacuation warning
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A new evacuation warning was issued in Siskiyou County in an area west of the Yeti and Alex fires and southwest of the McKinney Fire. People who live in zone SIS-1111 should be ready to leave if the fire activity increases. This would include the following...
KDRV
Siskiyou Golden Fair cancelled due to McKinney Fire emergency
YREKA, Ca. - The annual Siskiyou Golden Fair has been cancelled because of the state of emergency related to the Mckinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County. This is the second time in three years the fair has been cancelled due to a state of emergency. "We have all suffered through...
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
KTVL
"A great spirit of cooperation:" incident command provides McKinney fire update
YREKA — The unified command of the Klamath National Forest service and CalFire held a meeting August 1 at 5:00 pm at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds to update the public about the McKinney fire, which has been most recently officially mapped at 55,493 acres. That figure is expected to be updated tomorrow morning.
Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles
YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
KDRV
More deaths confirmed from McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif. -- The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two more deaths in connection to the McKinney Fire bringing the confirmed deaths to four. On Monday, August 1, 2022, the sheriff's office said search teams located two additional deceased individuals in the McKinney Fire perimeter. Both individuals were located at separate residences along State Route 96.
Mount Shasta Herald
Evacuated McKinney Fire kittens go viral in adorable Facebook post
Lance Graff — a Yreka resident known around town as the ‘Cat Man’ for his dedication to fostering homeless felines — spent two nights in a tent with two adult cats and nine foster kittens after being evacuated from his home in the wake of the McKinney Fire.
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
KTVL
New evacuation warning issued in Siskiyou County due to fire activity
YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning due to increased fire activity west of where the Yeti and Alex Complex is burning. The new warning is for residents in Zone SIS-1111. The sheriff's office says residents should be ready to leave immediately should...
