Missouri Task Force 1 activated to assist with historical flooding in Kentucky

Oregon officials investigating after 14 suspected heat-related deaths reported
Oregon officials are investigating after 14 people reportedly died from suspected heat-related illnesses in a week. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said the official cause of death is still under investigation, the Associated Press reported. CNN reported the deaths occurred in Multnomah, Umatilla, Marion, and Clackamas Counties. The most...
Sheriff: Death toll in Northern California wildfire path rises to 4
Authorities in California raised the death toll to four after two more bodies were found in the path of a raging wildfire. In a press release, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said search teams located the bodies at a residence along State Route 96 on Monday. News of the additional...
Fighting for free school lunches
More states are taking action to ensure children don't go hungry at school. Vermont’s governor recently signed a law, making school meals free to all students. In November, Colorado voters will vote on whether all children should be provided meals regardless of income. . GlendaRika Garcia, the daughter of an...
