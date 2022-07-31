ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

'Smelly' seaweed drives away beachgoers from Hutchinson Island

By Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXwrO_0gzAPWtF00

People in Fort Pierce are calling for changes after large amounts of seaweed have taken over the beach in areas like Hutchinson Island, causing quite the stench.

"I would say it smells like dead fish and crabs," said Jessie Rudd who was leaving the beach because of seaweed smell.

Near the jetty, the sight and smell of the decaying seaweed forced people to cancel their beach plans.

"People who come to visit, I have family coming they're not gonna want to be here, they're not going to think its very nice. They're gonna come and leave right away," said Nicole Eckerson, who is upset by the buildup of seaweed.

"Its gross. It's all hard and dark and crusty looking. And you can tell it's been sitting there for a long time," said Eckerson. "It just smells so bad nobody wants to hang around."

The seaweed is pretty thick, and Eckerson said it's been piling up for over a month now - driving away beachgoers as well as business from beachside restaurants.

"Oh you can smell it from the bridge you can smell it from a mile away," Marty Zonkoski the general manager of Sunrise Sands Beach Resort.

Zonkoski says the resort is 150 feet from the water and that the seaweed is a seasonal issue.

"It stinks it's messy it's all over the place, people don't like it touching them but what are you going to do?" said Zonkoski.

Coastal engineers say that there's no protocol on when to clean the seaweed, the only plan is to wait for it to wash away.

"Go offshore and you'll see patches as big as this county and it's coming this way," said Zonkoski. "If you're gonna come to the beach and you can't be at the beach come see me, I'll at least get you a drink and some food."

Researchers with FAU Harbor Branch tell WPTV that an increase in nitrogen in the water has created larger production of seaweed down the Florida coast over the last few years.

Comments / 7

Scott Gunnoe
4d ago

thank you mother nature for sending them packing hopefully they won't return

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

Chic, remodeled island home has ‘Old Florida’ feel

Since purchasing the two-story house at 1460 Club Dr., Greg and Sherri Knapp have turned it into a resort-like oasis in the oft-overlooked South Central Beach neighborhood a few blocks south of the 17th Street Causeway that is filled with old-growth live oak trees. The couple first came to Vero...
VERO BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Wildfire fully contained in Micco

We’re on the scene where at a wildfire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Its now fully contained. No injuries, and no threat to structures. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with...
MICCO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants

Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Breaks Ground at The Port District

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Port St Lucie broke ground Wednesday at the Port District on the park and playground infrastructure and improvement project. It marks the start of a 270-day construction project that has been nearly a decade in the making. Ferreira Construction,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

What was this building for in Sebastian?

What was this building originally intended to be in Sebastian, Florida? It’s now the Pareidolia Brewing Company. Have you ever been to the Pareidolia Brewing Company in Sebastian?. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
SEBASTIAN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Seaweed#Driving
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant features Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo is only on Tuesdays at Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant. It’s spicey and has a lot of great ingredients. Have you ever been to Sebastian’s Roadside Restaurant in Sebastian, Florida? Let us know in the VIDEO comments!. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter...
SEBASTIAN, FL
click orlando

Crews contain 50-acre Brevard County wildfire, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that endangered several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service. Officials said that the wildfire — dubbed “Iris Fire” — spread approximately 50 acres near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive. The Florida Forest Service’s website...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WPTV

Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.
LAKE WORTH, FL
wqcs.org

Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno

Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
STUART, FL
veronews.com

Sebastian police investigating several check washing cases

SEBASTIAN — Police are investigating several check washing cases that recently occurred in the city. Sebastian police warned residents to use caution when placing a check in residential or commercial mailboxes to be sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or how much money was stolen from them.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy