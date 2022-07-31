ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ute, IA

Sheriff: Spray plane crashes after hitting electrical line near Ute, pilot dead

By Wesley Thoene
 4 days ago

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — A pilot died Saturday after the spray plane they were piloting hit an electrical line and crashed just south of Ute, Iowa.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office said that authorities received a report of a downed aircraft near the intersection of 230th Street and Teak Avenue Saturday around 1:09 p.m. The caller said a spray plane had hit electrical lines before crashing into the road.

Responders arrived to the scene and found the plane on fire.

The sheriff’s office said the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene, having died due to the injuries from the crash. The pilot’s name is not being released at this time.

The FAA and NTSB will be investigating the crash.

Ute Fire and Ambulance, St. Lukes’s Pathology, Western Iowa Power, and Monona Count Secondary Roads Department assisted the sheriff’s office.

Sioux City Journal

Victim of fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa has been identified

UTE, Iowa — The Monona County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died in an airplane crash Saturday near Ute. The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
UTE, IA
KCCI.com

Man survives helicopter crash in west central Iowa

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A pilot is lucky to be alive after a helicopter crashed in Carroll County. The wreck happened Monday morning south of Arcadia. The sheriff's office says Michael Milliron was spraying a corn field when the engine suddenly quit. He was able to walk to the...
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash

A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
UTE, IA
WOWT

Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA

ARCADIA, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa sheriff’s office says a pilot was able to walk away from a helicopter crash Monday morning. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to a helicopter crash south of Arcadia at about 9:30 a.m. The pilot told authorities he was spraying a corn field in a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter when the engine suddenly quit. The helicopter ended up crashing near the intersection of 210th Street Avenue and Delta Avenue.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Helicopter Crashes Near Arcadia Monday Morning

Carroll County first responders were dispatched this (Monday) morning to a report of a helicopter going down south of Arcadia. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Arcadia and Halbur Fire Departments, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene about 2.5 miles south of U.S. Highway 30 in the 21000 block of Delta Avenue. The pilot was transported for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports become available.
ARCADIA, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening, Aug. 1st, in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5:00 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

FAA, NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa

UTE, Iowa — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Saturday plane crash near the Monona County community of Ute that left the pilot dead. At around 1:09 p.m. Saturday, the Monona County 911 center received a call of an aircraft that had...
UTE, IA
klkntv.com

Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
FREMONT, NE
siouxcountyradio.com

Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center

Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two injured in collision south of Ashton

ASHTON—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, July 24, on the Highway 60 expressway near Ashton. Twenty-one-year-old Celia Rubi Chilel Chavez of Bellevue, NE, initially was driving a 2007 Nissan Exterra north in the southbound lanes, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
ASHTON, IA
iheart.com

Unscheduled Council Bluffs Street Closure Announced

Council Bluffs Police and traffic engineers say Madison Avenue will be closed today for the removal of a tree. They say Madison will close from Timbercrest Drive to East Graham Avenue. Bluffs Police say motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. The closure is expected to last most...
WIBW

Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
HOLTON, KS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

