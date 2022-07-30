Directions, Parking and Mass Transit | New York Red Bulls vs. FC Barcelona Friendly

www.newyorkredbulls.com
newyorkredbulls.com
BY THE NUMBERS, pres. by New Jersey Lottery: New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids
43- These two original founding members of MLS have played each other 43 times. At home, New York has a 10-8-4 record against Colorado. 1- In their last eight home games against Colorado, dating back to 2005, New York has only lost once. 0- Colorado has a stellar record at...
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
NJ Sharing Network Honors the Memory of Jordan Herron of Jersey City
Celebrated in August, National Minority Donor Awareness Month honors the generosity of multicultural organ and tissue donors and their families, while also underscoring the critical need for people from diverse communities to register as organ and tissue donors. Locally in the Garden State, NJ Sharing Network, the federally designated non-profit...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
Commercial Observer
American Dream Mall Misses $8.8M Bond Payment
The American Dream megamall’s continued nightmare entered a new chapter Monday after it missed an interest payment due for bonds issued to finish the long-stalled New Jersey project. The more than 3 million-square-foot retail and entertainment property in East Rutherford, N.J. did not make a required $8.8 million interest...
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
Big-name concerts you won’t want to miss this fall in New Jersey
From big-name artists like Post Malone and Mary J. Blige to country music festivals, New Jersey offers a wide range of concerts at multiple different venues this upcoming fall season. Here are just a few of these performances you can go see and enjoy. Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. My...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best All You Can Eat Buffet Has Been Revealed
We love eating in New Jersey, so we must be the biggest fans of the all-you-can-eat buffet in the whole country. Now one restaurant has been crowned the best all-you-can-eat place in the whole state. It's saying a lot to name just one restaurant as the best in this state,...
New Jersey Monthly
Fun Things to Do in NJ in August: Comedy, Music and More
Looking for fun this August? Check out these events and activities happening all over New Jersey. Please note that all schedules are subject to change; visit the venue’s website for more information. Art. Tell Me More About Yourself. Thru Aug 5. There are only a few days left to...
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
Defunct baseball stadium in NJ to make way for major city development
The stadium was once home to minor league baseball’s Newark Bears, which folded in 2013. The stadium location was earmarked for redevelopment before the last brick from the stadium hit the ground. The 11-acre site is located at the corner of Broad and Division Streets and is close to...
theobserver.com
ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
Essence
The Woman Behind Brooklyn's Popular Spiked Spin Is Focusing Less On Fitness And More On Wellness With Studio Expansion
Briana Thompson's revamped Spiked Spin & Wellness Co., in addition to fitness, will bring nutrition, mental health resources and more to undeserved communities. When Briana Thompson founded the first-ever Black-owned spin studio in Brooklyn, formally known as Spiked Spin, she recognized a need to create accessible fitness options for communities of color.
Bloody Elbow
Video: BJJ black belt takes down guy accused of sucker punching construction workers in NYC
Last week, on the streets of New York City, a couple of construction workers were allegedly sucker punched. Ro Malabanan said he witnessed those attacks and decided to do something about it. Malabanan, a BJJ black belt under Marcelo Garcia, posted footage of what went down to his Instagram. The...
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
Months before hit-and-run, NJ councilwoman tried to influence cop towing her car
JERSEY CITY — A newly released video shows that a councilwoman who is now facing calls to resign for a hit-and-run last month was towed last year, just weeks after being elected. "I was endorsed by the police in Jersey City, I’m a councilwoman," Amy DeGise told a Hoboken...
themontclairgirl.com
28 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another summer week is in the books and there’s never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q + Pizza temporarily closes following an oven fire; SOPAC announces new leadership; Montclair’s historic Stagecoach House is for sale; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
essexnewsdaily.com
Sandwich shop celebrates grand opening in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange leaders helped the owners of PrimoHoagies in the Essex Green shopping center cut the ribbon on the new Italian specialty sandwich shop on July 28. The new store’s employees were joined by members of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, as well as members of the Seton Hall University basketball team, who were signing autographs.
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It has been nearly two years since the spotted lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the insects -- and believe it or not, there’s an app for that. “I expect...
