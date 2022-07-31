ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Stay safe going back to school with these Red Cross tips

By Bobby Stilwell
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtgOv_0gzANB6I00

(WHNT) – Heading back to school soon? The American Red Cross Tennessee Region has some tips to help students, parents, and community members stay safe.

School Bus Safety

Tri-Cities residents take advantage of tax-free weekend
  • Bus riders should get to their stop early and stand away from the curb while waiting for the bus to arrive
  • Cross the street at the corner, obey traffic signals and stay in the crosswalk
  • Never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars
  • Students to board the bus only after it has come to a complete stop and the driver or another staff member has told them to get on
  • Students should board their bus only, not an alternate one (unless otherwise directed by the school)
  • Students should always stay in clear view

Driving, Biking, or Walking to School

  • Always wear a seat belt; younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly (the Red Cross said this typically happens for children 8-12 years old and over 4′ 9″ tall); children should also ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old
  • Parents of teenagers driving to school should mandate seat belts for their teens; drivers should also refrain from texting, using their cell phone, eating or drinking while driving
  • Bikers should always wear a helmet and ride on the right with traffic (biking in the same direction as vehicles)
  • Walkers should cross the street at intersections, and use routes where the school has placed crossing guards; parents should walk young children to school, along with those taking new routes or attending new schools – at least for the first week to make sure they know how to get to school safely
  • Walkers should be reminded not to talk to strangers or accept rides from someone they don’t know; parents should arrange for walkers to walk to school with a friend or classmate

Slow Down, Prepare to Stop

Carter Co. community helps out at Hampton Back to School Bash
  • Drive slowly and cautiously, especially in residential areas and school zones; children will be walking or biking in the area
  • Remember – flashing yellow lights on a school bus mean the bus is about to stop, so slow down and prepare to stop; flashing red lights and an extended stop sign mean the bus is stopped and children are getting on or off. Drivers in both directions are required to stop and remain stopped until the lights go off, the stop sign retracts and the bus is moving. In Tennessee, the only scenario where this rule doesn’t apply is if a bus stops on a road with four or more lanes and the road is divided by a barrier or unpaved area; drivers approaching the bus from an oncoming direction are not required to stop, but should use caution. Fines for passing a stopped school bus range from $250-$999 in Tennessee .

Prepare for Emergencies

  • Know the emergency plan for your child’s school in case a disaster or unforeseen event occurs
  • Create a family emergency plan so everyone knows who to contact and where to go if a disaster happens while children are at school and parents are at work. A guide to help can be found on the Red Cross website .

Learn First Aid

What to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities
  • Download the Red Cross First Aid app ( Google Play | Apple iOS/iPadOS ) – it provides instant access to information on handling common first aid emergencies before, during, and after school
  • Learn and practice first aid and CPR/AED skills through Red Cross classes; find one near you here .
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

AAA: 34% of TN drivers admit speeding in active school zones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Classroom doors continue to open across the state following the summer break, and AAA reminds Tennesseans to stay alert in and around school zones. A survey conducted by AAA found that 34% of Tennessee drivers admit to speeding in active school zones, and 26% admitted that they have used a cell […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

How to help Southwest Virginia flood recovery efforts

(WJHL) — United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) activated new disaster relief funds geared toward recovery efforts in Dickenson and Wise county following widespread floods in July. A news release on Thursday, Aug. 4 announced two new online portals — the Dickenson County 2022 Disaster Fund and the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund — that […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
WJHL

Local business collects donations for Kentucky flood victims

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — After seeing the devastation caused by flooding in Eastern Kentucky, a Tri-Cities business owner decided she needed to take action. Kelly Aiken owns A2Z Speciality Lettering in Jonesborough and works with several businesses based in Eastern Kentucky. She coordinated with the owners to determine what was needed and where she could […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#The Red Cross#The American Red Cross#Students#The School#Walking To School Always
WJHL

Food City CEO: Anything helps for people of Kentucky

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After flooding took the lives of dozens and the livelihoods of many more in Kentucky, local grocery chain Food City took to raising funds for those impacted. Food City CEO Steve Smith sat down with News Channel 11 to shed light on community efforts in the area, as well as what […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

How can I help Kentucky flood victims?

(WJHL) — Floodwaters in eastern Kentucky devastated rural communities nestled in the valleys of Appalachia, killing at least 37 people in its wake. Below are ways you can help Kentuckians who lost some — or in many cases, all — of what they had. Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Bear Hunters AssociationWhat: The two […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

TWRA: Bear interactions becoming more common

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The increasing flow of human population in Tennessee has led to area bears adapting to the growing changes. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) said in a news release Monday that since 2019, nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the Volunteer State, making it the eighth fastest-growing state. East Tennessee […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Google
WJHL

Wellspring Foundation makes first donation to Southwest Virginia dental center

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The newly established Wellspring Foundation of Southwest Virginia presented its first contribution to the region Tuesday with a grant to the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center (AHCDC). The $500,000 grant will help the Abingdon clinic grow and expand operations. The Virginia Health Care Foundation also donated $100,000 to the dental center. […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky death toll remains at 37, extreme heat expected

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Thursday. According to the governor, the death toll from the floods remains unchanged at 37 Kentuckians. Beshear says the fatalities include eight in Breathitt County, two in Clay County, 17 in Knott County, three in Letcher County, and seven in Perry County. […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WJHL

Election Day: Where & when to vote in your county

(WJHL) — Early voting in Northeast Tennessee saw a low turnout at the polls, but Thursday marks Election Day, giving citizens a chance to cast their ballots. Elections run from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. in every county except Greene County, which opens at 9 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. The following links provide […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

What items qualify for VA’s tax-free weekend?

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia’s tax-free weekend is set to begin Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and last through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Virginia’s sales tax holiday would return again this year. During this weekend, Virginians can buy items in stores, online, by mail and telephone […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

TN labor commissioner recommended to lead Northeast State CC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord, who helped launch the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM), has been recommended to become Northeast State Community College’s next president. Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Chancellor Flora Tydings has recommended McCord, who was among four finalists for the job. He could […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Andy Beshear gives flooding update, death toll at 37

UPDATE (10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Twitter that President Joe Biden has approved Individual Assistance for Floyd and Pike Counties. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the commonwealth’s response to devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday morning. Gov. Beshear says that the death […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

WJHL

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy