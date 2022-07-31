ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Luxurious condo life, top 5 issues uncovered during home inspections, & glam housewarming gifts

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Memorial City Mall Transformation Is Only Beginning With New Open Air Center — An Inside Look at Memorial Town Square and What Else Is Coming

Memorial Town Square brings a different, outdoor feel to the Memorial mall world. There are many struggling malls, places that are a shadow of themselves, still just sitting there as almost dying relics of shopping past. Memorial City Mall is not one of them. It ranks second to the Houston Galleria in sales per square foot. It is still a very successful, profitable hub.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The tasting room to close their final location after 20+ years in houston

HOUSTON – The Tasting Room announced that it is officially closing its doors forever at its final location after 20+ years in Houston. The restaurant is widely-known for its extensive wine list and brunch items. The Tasting Room was founded in 2002 by Jerry Lasco, who was nominated for HBJ’s “2022 Most Admired CEO Awards.” The Tasting Room operated four Houston locations through the years, with the original and most iconic Uptown Park location closing in May of 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Art Valet: Stay off the street at White Linen Night

This time of year I believe I have always written about what happens on the first Saturday in August. I see no reason to change tradition. I’m referring to White Linen Night in the Heights (WLN), taking place this Saturday, all over the Heights. For the uninitiated, WLN is...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
Click2Houston.com

City of Houston unveils new veteran housing in Midtown

HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday. Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center. The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability. The 42,000 sq....
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: What to eat during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022

August is here, and, while that’s bad news for Houstonians already fatigued by the opressive heat, it’s great news for foodies. That’s because August is Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event where local restaurants roll out special menus with special pricing. And proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Glam#Home Inspections#Lily Jang Real Estate#Google Tv
Click2Houston.com

Cheers to an Award Winning Beer in Katy

Katy – Houston Life celebrated National IPA Day by sending Melanie Camp to Katy-based, No Label Brewing Company, to try their award winning brew. It’s been a big year for the brewery. Their Cali Boy IPA took home a Silver Award at the prestigious 2022 World Beer Cup. More than 10,000 beers from nearly 2,500 breweries in 57 countries competed for the honor.
KATY, TX
luxury-houses.net

Asking $6,900,000, An Exquisite Traditional French Masterpiece in Houston with Excellent Space for Entertaining

The Masterpiece in Houston, a memorial estate showcases cohesive French design elements blending rustic textures and bold materials is now available for sale. This home located at 705 Kuhlman Rd, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713-628-6853) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KBAT 99.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

‘It’s just unfortunate’: West University Place family warns other bank customers about jugging incident that ruined their son’s birthday gift

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE – A West University Place family said their son’s birthday gift was stolen when a thief followed them from a bank Wednesday and burglarized their SUV. It happened around 2:30 p.m. after Krystle Peddle left a bank off Belaire Boulevard and Wesleyan with a cash...
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX
cw39.com

How to be the most interesting person at a party according to experts

HOUSTON (CW39) Want people to find you fascinating? It’s easier than you think. And it doesn’t require climbing Mount Everest, bullfighting in Spain, or learning about wine or soccer. According to a business leadership expert named Marcel Schwantes, the secret to having people find you fascinating is ....
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy