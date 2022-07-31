Luxurious condo life, top 5 issues uncovered during home inspections, & glam housewarming gifts

www.click2houston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
papercitymag.com
Memorial City Mall Transformation Is Only Beginning With New Open Air Center — An Inside Look at Memorial Town Square and What Else Is Coming
Memorial Town Square brings a different, outdoor feel to the Memorial mall world. There are many struggling malls, places that are a shadow of themselves, still just sitting there as almost dying relics of shopping past. Memorial City Mall is not one of them. It ranks second to the Houston Galleria in sales per square foot. It is still a very successful, profitable hub.
Click2Houston.com
The tasting room to close their final location after 20+ years in houston
HOUSTON – The Tasting Room announced that it is officially closing its doors forever at its final location after 20+ years in Houston. The restaurant is widely-known for its extensive wine list and brunch items. The Tasting Room was founded in 2002 by Jerry Lasco, who was nominated for HBJ’s “2022 Most Admired CEO Awards.” The Tasting Room operated four Houston locations through the years, with the original and most iconic Uptown Park location closing in May of 2020.
theleadernews.com
Art Valet: Stay off the street at White Linen Night
This time of year I believe I have always written about what happens on the first Saturday in August. I see no reason to change tradition. I’m referring to White Linen Night in the Heights (WLN), taking place this Saturday, all over the Heights. For the uninitiated, WLN is...
A mix historic charm and modern comforts at the Coppersmith Inn Bed and Breakfast.
A veteran and her husband mix historic charm and modern comforts at the Coppersmith Inn Bed and Breakfast.
Olive Garden looks at Fort Bend Town Center II opening
Olive Garden will open a 7,932-square-foot restaurant in the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Italian dining chain Olive Garden has signed a lease on a new restaurant at the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development, according to a news release from NewQuest Properties. The...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston unveils new veteran housing in Midtown
HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday. Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center. The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability. The 42,000 sq....
Houston Cat Lady Missing Inside the Walls of Her Home For Years
61-year-old Mary lived in a small home in the middle of an up-and-coming area in Houston. Many new buildings were being built all around the area, and eventually, a developer approached Mary and offered to buy her house, however, she declined their offers. Unable to sway Mary, developers continued to...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: What to eat during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022
August is here, and, while that’s bad news for Houstonians already fatigued by the opressive heat, it’s great news for foodies. That’s because August is Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event where local restaurants roll out special menus with special pricing. And proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.
Click2Houston.com
Cheers to an Award Winning Beer in Katy
Katy – Houston Life celebrated National IPA Day by sending Melanie Camp to Katy-based, No Label Brewing Company, to try their award winning brew. It’s been a big year for the brewery. Their Cali Boy IPA took home a Silver Award at the prestigious 2022 World Beer Cup. More than 10,000 beers from nearly 2,500 breweries in 57 countries competed for the honor.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $6,900,000, An Exquisite Traditional French Masterpiece in Houston with Excellent Space for Entertaining
The Masterpiece in Houston, a memorial estate showcases cohesive French design elements blending rustic textures and bold materials is now available for sale. This home located at 705 Kuhlman Rd, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713-628-6853) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Houston.
Ramen Restaurant That Started in Tokyo Expands Houston Presence
Another RAKKAN Ramen location could open in Houston in spring of 2023.
Houston chefs chat about aftermath of Good Morning America's national burger competition
After losing to Bun B's Trill Burgers, the Burger-chan owners open up.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s just unfortunate’: West University Place family warns other bank customers about jugging incident that ruined their son’s birthday gift
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE – A West University Place family said their son’s birthday gift was stolen when a thief followed them from a bank Wednesday and burglarized their SUV. It happened around 2:30 p.m. after Krystle Peddle left a bank off Belaire Boulevard and Wesleyan with a cash...
Houston Press
These Houston Restaurants Are Shucking Out Deals for National Oyster Day (Friday, August 5)
From oyster happy hours to all-day deals on chargrilled bivalves and on-the-half-shell jewels of the sea, here’s where to shuck and slurp this National Oyster Day in Houston. Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd. Chef Hugo Ortega’s Backstreet has got $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters up for grabs....
Shop Texas tax-free weekend for all the best back-to-school sale items
Knowledge is power and we've got intel on how and where to find cheap school supplies!
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: What it looks like as fire crews battle blaze in Cypress
A four-alarm blaze erupted in Cypress Thursday evening, leaving one mad dead, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. Multiple agencies are at the scene working to contain the fire.
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restaurants to close their doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot of...
Click2Houston.com
‘Enough is enough’: Northeast Houston residents want neighborhood eyesore cleaned up, demolished
HOUSTON – Residents of a neighborhood in northeast Houston said two abandoned properties on the same street have been eyesores for years, and calls for their cleanup and demolition haven’t gotten far. “Nothing has been done. I’ve been contacting the city to try to get some help,” said...
cw39.com
How to be the most interesting person at a party according to experts
HOUSTON (CW39) Want people to find you fascinating? It’s easier than you think. And it doesn’t require climbing Mount Everest, bullfighting in Spain, or learning about wine or soccer. According to a business leadership expert named Marcel Schwantes, the secret to having people find you fascinating is ....
