Logan Paul balls out against The Miz at SummerSlam

Since leaving NXT, Swerve Scott, the leader of Hit Row who now goes by Swerve Strickland, has been killing it. He signed with, and is currently the tag team champion of AEW alongside fellow former NXT standout Keith Lee as part of Swerve in our Glory, holds the DEFY Tag Team Championship with SCU alumni Christopher Daniels, and is currently one of the most in-demand bookings on the indie wrestling market, with matches on his resume at Warrior, REVOLVER, Ring of Honor, MLW, NJPW, Terminus, and more.
Shaquille O’Neal recently chimed in on Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets, and let’s just say that Shaq wasn’t too kind with his take. The Hall of Fame big man implied that KD was taking the “easy way” by forcing a trade away from Brooklyn as opposed to grinding it out with the team.
