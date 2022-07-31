www.kidnewsradio.com
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Woodtick Fire grows to 4,595 acres
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Woodtick Fire burning six miles west northwest of the Meyers Cove in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the Middle Fork Ranger District has burned 4,595 acres. Fire behavior picked up most of the day Wednesday as temperatures started...
kidnewsradio.com
Woodtick Fire
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Woodtick Fire burning six miles west northwest of the Meyers Cove in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the Middle Fork Ranger District has burned 4,322 acres. Woodtick Fire behavior was calm Tuesday due to the cooler temperatures and...
kidnewsradio.com
Moose Fire community meeting set Thursday
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning near North Fork has burned 64,078 acres and is 20% contained. There will be an in-person community meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. held outdoors at the Sacajawea Center Amphitheater, 2700 Main Street in Salmon. The meeting will also be streamed on Facebook if connectivity permits.
kidnewsradio.com
Moose Fire mapped at 62,410 acres, 20% containment
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning near North Fork has burned 62,410 acres and is 20% contained. The Moose Fire began on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River. The fire is determined to be human caused and remains under investigation.
Comments / 0