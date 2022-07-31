SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning near North Fork has burned 64,078 acres and is 20% contained. There will be an in-person community meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. held outdoors at the Sacajawea Center Amphitheater, 2700 Main Street in Salmon. The meeting will also be streamed on Facebook if connectivity permits.

