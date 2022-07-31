Spokane City library cooling areas will extend service hours again through Monday

www.fox28spokane.com
Evacuation area expands for people living near the Williams Lake wildfire
CHENEY, Wash. – Level 3 (GO) evacuations have been expanded significantly for people living near the Williams Lake Fire. The area spans from the north end of Chapman Lake to the south end of Johnson Lake, Badger Lake on the west and to Cheney Plaza and Grogan on the east.
Evacuation area expands for Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – More evacuations are now in place for the Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney. There are now Level 3 (go immediately) evacuations from the north end of Chapman lake to the south end of Johnson Lake, Badger Land on the west end and to Cheney Plaza and Grogan on the east.
Williams Lake Fire: Cheney High School open for evacuees, rodeo grounds open for livestock
CHENEY, Wash. – The Williams Lake Fire is burning 300 acres south of Cheney. With more than 200 people working to contain it, Level 3 evacuations are in place. If you need to evacuate, Cheney High School is open for evacuees. The Red Cross is setting up the shelter in conjunction with the department of emergency management. The school’s address is 460 North 6th Street in Cheney.
Officials: Two structures lost in Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – Multiple agencies are responding right now to a 300-acre wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake. According to Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach, two structures have already been lost in this fire. Right now, it’s not known if those structures were primary residences, or actively in use.
Firefighters from across Washington arrive in Cheney to fight 3,200-acre Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The wildire near Williams Lake continues to burn Thursday morning and fire crews from all over Washington have answered the call for help. Firefighters arrived overnight from Gig Harbor, Snohomish, Shoreline and Issaquah, just to name a few. Crews have a full arsenal of firefighting vehicles...
Another day of difficult winds for firefighters!
We have issued a Weather Authority Alert for air quality concerns. Smoke from surrounding wildfires has been steadily filtering into the Inland northwest by southwesterly winds. Wind gust today remain between 25-35 mph, which makes it difficult for firefighters to get containment and aids in the fast spread of current wildfires.
Crews working to contain 3,200 acre wildfire fire south of Cheney near Williams Lake
CHENEY, Wash. – Multiple agencies are responding right now to a wildfire south of Cheney near Williams Lake. The Washington Department of Natural Resources said the fire is now 3,200 acres. According to Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach, two structures have already been lost in this...
Grass fire spreads to vacant South Hill house
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire broke out on the Spokane’s lower South Hill Thursday morning, spreading from an area of grass into a vacant home. The fire appeared to have spread into the siding of the house. Firefighters used a chainsaw to get into the wall and esnure the flames were fully out.
WSDOT may face fines of $500 per day if Camp Hope cooling tent remains; no citations given yet
SPOKANE, Wash. – Camp Hope organizers are clashing with the City of Spokane, this time over the massive cooling tent set up to offer safety from the heat, which organizers say isn’t coming down. The City says it must come down, but Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT)...
Longhorn Barbecue in Airway Heights preparing 300 meals for firefighters
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The Longhorn Barbecue in Airway Heights is preparing 300 meals for firefighters right now. The restaurant posted Thursday morning on their Facebook page, saying thank you to firefighters!. FOX28 Spokane©
State issues Notice of Intent to suspend the licenses for Daybreak Youth Services in Spokane
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Intent to suspend the licenses at Daybreak Youth Services (DYS), a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youth in Spokane, due to failure to cooperate with the investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns.
New raft aids efforts to protect redband trout and preserve ecosystem of Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has been bolstering its presence on our beautiful Spokane River, with their effort two-fold to protect our iconic Redband Trout, and to preserve the river’s ecosystem. “We are patrolling the Spokane River for protection of our Redband...
Post Falls families lose thousands in rental scam
POST FALLS, Idaho – A Post Falls woman is being accused of listing a home for sale that wasn’t hers to begin with. Now, two families say they’ve been scammed out of thousands. “She has our driver’s license; she has our social security number. She got everything...
‘If Daybreak goes away, youth are going to die’: Daybreak team speaks out after DOH files notice of intent to suspend their license
SPOKANE, Wash. – Daybreak Youth Services (DYS) is facing a notice of intent from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) attempting to suspend the facility’s license due to allegations of employee misconduct related to patient boundary concerns. “We feel that we are being bullied by the state...
Only 20 percent of Spokane County voters have cast their vote in primary election
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington’s primary election happens Aug. 2, but the number of people who have cast their vote in Spokane County is less than hoped for. “Primary elections usually have a lower turnout than the general election, but this particular primary is even a little lower than what we expected,” Spokane County Auditor Vicki Dalton said.
Contractor claims Camp Hope is impacting Thor-Freya project
SPOKANE, Wash. – A local construction company says Camp Hope is impacting it’s team’s ability to finish the Thor-Freya road project. Now, the company is sending a letter to the City, describing issues with vandalism, property damage, and theft. The City says many local businesses around the area have similar complaints,
Crews responding to brush fire south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – Crews are responding right now to a brush fire south of Cheney. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
Spokane Valley Fire: Woman dead following house fire near Clinton and 32nd
SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman is dead after a fire broke out near Clinton Road and 32nd Avenue. Spokane Valley Fire Department officials told KHQ the woman was found deceased but haven’t released whether she was burned, inhaled smoke or died of another cause. The cause of the...
Spokane officer injured following gunfire exchange with robbery suspect near 3rd & Pine
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police are currently blocking off multiple areas of downtown Spokane for a robbery suspect that is barricaded in a car near 3rd and Pine. Police say the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. An officer was injured but was treated at the scene and is doing alright.
Kootenai County property tax could raise by 3%
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Monday morning, the Kootenai County Commissioners approved a preliminary budget of $120 million. That’s a $12 million hike from last year, but Commissioner Leslie Duncan says that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be paying more in taxes. “If your house increases in...
