HSFT Stop #34 — Hebron Christian Eagles

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms are more likely Tuesday. Fewer storms are expected later this week. TUESDAY: Expect a warm, humid day with scattered to locally numerous showers and storms developing after lunch. These will persist through the afternoon with erratic, slow movement. The main concern is lightning and heavy rain. Most storms will fizzle around sunset, though a few could linger into the evening.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO