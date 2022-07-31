HSFT Stop #34 — Hebron Christian Eagles

www.wcbi.com
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Battle for Rebels’ starting QB gig between Dart, Altmyer ramps up
The battle for QB1 between USC transfer Jaxson Dart and former Starkville QB Luke Altmyer has ramped up. More:
JA of Columbus Crown Club decorated school sidewalks
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Crown club kicked off the first of many projects for the 2022-2023 academic year. All across the Columbus Municipal and Lowndes County School Districts. active members of the Crown Club are using chalk to write positive messages on the sidewalks...
Mississippi Match 5 has back-to-back jackpot winners
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - After 17 successive drawings with no jackpot winners, Mississippi Match 5 produced two jackpot winners in a row. One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23. With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
Starkville receiving some new street art on University Drive
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Street Art is a very popular form of art that is spreading quickly all over the world. The city of Starkville is one of the latest cities to join this trend. Students and community volunteers are teaming up to design University Drive by small town...
Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce celebrates educators
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Educators are Essential – that was the message today from the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber welcomed back teachers and school staff with a pep rally before they get down to the serious business of the 2022 – 2023 school year.
Rain Chances Slim Heading Into the Weekend
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying mostly dry through Saturday, increased rain and storm chances return on Sunday. High temperatures range through the low 90s while lows remain in the low 70s. THURSDAY: Expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. The greatest chances of...
Another round of scattered afternoon storms on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our typical summertime weather pattern continues through Wednesday. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will begin to weaken after the sun goes down. After that, we’ll stay dry. Expect humid conditions with broken cloud cover. Low near 71°. WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds...
Scattered storms likely Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms are more likely Tuesday. Fewer storms are expected later this week. TUESDAY: Expect a warm, humid day with scattered to locally numerous showers and storms developing after lunch. These will persist through the afternoon with erratic, slow movement. The main concern is lightning and heavy rain. Most storms will fizzle around sunset, though a few could linger into the evening.
Man wanted in Georgia remains in the Choctaw County jail
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in Georgia remains in the Choctaw County jail. Joseph Rich was wanted for a parole violation in Camden County, Georgia. Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby says law enforcement went a home on Dido Mount Salem Road on Monday afternoon. Once the...
Chickasaw Heritage Center fundraising picking up momentum
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A fundraising campaign for a Chickasaw Heritage Center in Tupelo is gaining momentum. The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation has released a draft of architectural drawings for the Chickasaw Heritage Center. That center will be built off of the Natchez Trace Parkway and will help tell the...
Local barbershop and nonprofit team up to give free haircuts
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local barbershop and a nonprofit are teaming up to give kids a new look and a new outlook. Marcus Stokes runs the Bluprint foundation. He and barbers at Spotlight barber shop in Columbus invited boys ages 5 to 17 to get a free a haircut today.
Less active end to work week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a rainy start for some this week, rain chances back off for the end of the week. TONIGHT: Any showers should weaken before midnight, leaving a partly cloudy sky overnight. Lows will drop into the lower 70s. THURSDAY: Fewer showers and storms are expected...
Renovations wrapping up in the Winona – Montgomery County Schools
WINONA, Miss (WCBI)- While Winona-Montgomery County students were out on summer break, their schools were receiving a much-needed face-lift. After nearly 50 years, the halls of Winona Elementary School will be taking on a different look. Emergency Relief Funds made it possible for the district to make some needed changes.
Storey named DLTS Grand Champion, raises record amount for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi fundraiser
TUPELO–For the first time in two years, as the north Mississippi area, along with the world, dealt with Covid-19, Dance Like The Stars, the preeminent fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi was back in the BancorpSouth Center in front of a crowd of more than 1000 people.
Stormy Today, Rain Chances Decrease Tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Typical summertime forecast with temperatures staying closer to average. WEDNESDAY: Low cloud cover and patchy fog present this morning, expect cloudy skies through the rest of the day. A 50% chance of scattered showers and t-storms stands in the forecast with a high temp near 92. Low: 71.
Better you, better school, better community Pickens County
PICKENS, Ala. (WCBI) – As students are wrapping up their summer break, the Pickens County School district are preparing their students and parents with resources and wisdom. This Back to School Rally began at the Pickens County High School Auditorium where the Lutzie 43 Foundation offered some wisdom. After...
Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation gives individual farmers a voice
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Giving individual farmers a bigger voice when it comes to policies that affect them, that’s part of the mission of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. Mike McCormick, president of the organization, was in Columbus today briefing business and community leaders on some of the...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
School districts are finding ways to work around teacher shortages
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Students are returning to class this week, but in some districts may not have a teacher when they get there. Like many others, the Columbus Municipal School District is facing a teacher and staff shortage. The district recently published a flyer showing 26 vacancies, including teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria staff.
