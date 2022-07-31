ROBERT PRICE: Between big ones, ‘Quakersfield’ dealt with so many aftershocks, some people named them

www.bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
BPD discusses challenges, falls short of 100-officer hiring goal
The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed Wednesday it fell about 35 officers shy of its Public Safety and Vital Services Measure goal to hire 100 police officers in three years, though city staff cited a number of factors beyond the department's control over that time, during a meeting of the city's Police Civil Service Commission.
GV Wire
Big Improvements on Two Central Valley Dams Move Forward
It’s no simple feat to raise a dam. In fact, it’s taken the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 34 years to get from the first feasibility study to expand the dam at Lake Success in Tulare County to finally getting construction underway. Jesse Vad. The improvements to Lake...
Bakersfield Californian
March to Sacramento begins in Delano
Hundreds of union supporters and politicians gathered in Delano to help kick off a three-week march to Sacramento on Wednesday to show backing for legislation that would add flexibility to the state's union elections process. About two dozen full-time marchers among the group are expected to walk all 335 miles...
Rain in Kern County’s weekend forecast
Rain is on the way this weekend, starting in the Kern River Valley Friday night. Bakersfield will begin to see raindrops Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Rainfall will be light around the county, and concentrated on the eastern portions of Kern. Lake Isabella could see .23″ of rain by Monday night, while Bakersfield will likely see […]
Bakersfield Channel
Showers and storms are heading into Kern County this weekend
The monsoonal moisture is getting closer by the minute!. While valley communities only have a 10% chance of precipitation on Saturday, the mountain and desert communities will be seeing the majority of the moisture. Thunderstorms are likely- so remember to avoid open areas, light poles and trees. Staying indoors is...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD asks for public's help to ID suspect in failed ATM theft
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify an attempted theft suspect. A man attempted to break into an ATM in the 5000 block of California Avenue on June 18, according to a BPD news release.
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
Bakersfield Californian
Fiesta Days are here again
Frazier Park is ready to fiesta again with the return of Fiesta Days in its three-day format. After a truncated event last year, the mountain community is ready for a weekend of family fun, live music, log sawing, pancakes and much more. The popular gathering, which has been held for...
Cause of death released for woman killed at Jefferson Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office conducted a post-death examination on a woman who was killed in a pedestrian fatality at Jefferson Park on July 12. The coroner’s office says, the cause of death is crush and blunt force trauma and the manner of death was determined to be an accident. Ann […]
Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck about 6:20 p.m., PDT, about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of about 4 miles,...
