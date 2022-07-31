2 dead, 3 severely injured after being hit by car during Make A Wish Bicycle Tour

www.fox2detroit.com
Southwest Michigan police seek arsonist after Planned Parenthood fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - Kalamazoo police are looking for a suspect who set a Planned Parenthood building on fire over the weekend. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Police responded to the building in the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue around 4:10 p.m. for a fire. The...
Division among Michigan Republicans could threaten efforts to win state's top races
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - There's a sharp division among Michigan Republicans but, now that Tudor Dixon has been elected as the nominee for Governor, will they be able to unite to win the top races?. On Wednesday, Republicans celebrated nominating the first female GOP candidate in the state's history....
