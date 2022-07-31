Bull riding and barrel racing help kick off 84th Warren County Farmers’ Fair (PHOTOS)

www.nj.com
National Night Out event held at North Hunterdon High School
National Night Out event, held on the athletic fields at North Hunterdon High School on Tuesday, Aug. 2, was presented jointly by the Town of Clinton and the Clinton Township Police departments. The event featured several activities for children, a police K9 demonstration, a fly-over by the NJ State Police...
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, June 27-July 3, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties for June 27-July 3, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
wrnjradio.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $20K sold in both Sussex and Warren Counties. 20 $10K tickets bought in state
NEW JERSEY – One Illinois ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The estimated cash value was $780.5 million. There were 22 third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, July 29, drawing that matched...
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A motorist was trapped after their car flipped in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Route 440 South near Interstate 287 North in Edison, initial reports said. The vehicle was down in a ditch, reports said. CHECK...
Hit-and-run Councilwoman DeGise left $3K animal hospital bill unpaid — until court garnished her pay
The Jersey City councilwoman under fire for a hit-and-run crash has been ordered by a Hudson County court to pay a nearly $3,000 veterinarian bill. Court records show that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise earlier this year after the councilwoman failed to pay $2,865 for services rendered.
wrnjradio.com
Employee accused of stealing money from Hunterdon County business
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Readington Township business, police said. On Wednesday, August 3, at around 10:50 p.m., the manager of a local business contacted police to file a theft report, police said. Upon arrival, the manager...
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
Growing salad chain Sweetgreen opens in N.J. shore town
Sweetgreen, a salad-and-bowl-based eatery, opened a new Garden State location. The chain opened its third New Jersey restaurant at 575 Broad St. in Shrewsbury on Aug. 2. The 2,680-square-foot space offers indoor and outdoor seating. Sweetgreen’s menu features customizable warm bowls, salads and sides as healthy fast-food options. The...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $621K Sold In Hunterdon County
Winner! A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth more than $621,000 was sold in Hunterdon County. A ticket matching all five numbers for the Friday, July 29 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven at the Raritan Plaza in Flemington, lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 02, 22, 31, 40 and 41....
WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Worth $20K Each Sold In Sussex, Warren Counties
Winners! Two Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $20,000 were sold in Sussex and Warren Counties. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Friday, July 29 drawing were sold at Market Place Deli on Route 23 in Hamburg and JP Kelly’s on Hope Road in Great Meadows, lottery officials said.
wrnjradio.com
Warren County man accused of filing false police report
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Warren County man was charged after he allegedly lied to police about a bank teller stealing his money in Washington Township, police said. On July 27, a Great Meadows man, whose name was not released, alleged that a bank teller had stolen...
Boil water advisory issued for parts of New Jersey
WATCHUNG, N.J. - New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory boil water advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of Watchung until further notice. The advisory in effect as a result of a loss of water pressure from a main break. The break happened along Carrar Drive between Mountain Boulevard and Glen Eagle Drive in Watchung. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Roadway Closed After Large Truck Crashes, Brings Down Poles And Wires In Upper Bucks County
ROCKVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A large truck crashed and knocked down poles and wires in Upper Bucks County Monday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Dublin Pike and Mountain View Drive in East Rockville Township. PP&L is on the scene to make repairs. The roadway is currently closed and if you are traveling in that direction you will need to detour.
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
Car Fire Causes Delays, Shutdowns On Route 80 In Morris County
A car that caught fire on Route 80 caused serious delays and several lane closures in Morris County. The fire broke out on the westbound ramp to Exit 30-Howard Boulevard in Mount Arlington shortly before 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, according to 511NJ. All lanes were initially closed, while...
Clear backpacks now required for kids as young as pre-K in N.J. district
A Middlesex County public school district will require all students — from pre-K to 12th grade — to use clear plastic backpacks in the upcoming school year over the objections of some families who say see-thru bags are an invasion of privacy. Every student in South River public...
