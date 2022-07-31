WWE SummerSlam 2022: United States Championship - Bobby Lashley vs. Theory Result

www.fightful.com
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
wrestlingrumors.net
Beast Gone? You Might Not Be Seeing Brock Lesnar For A Pretty Long Time
There he is again. There is no one in wrestling history like Brock Lesnar, who is one of the most incredible athletes the industry has ever seen. Lesnar is not only a former NCAA Heavyweight Champion in wrestling, but he is also a powerhouse second to very few. It means a lot to see him in a WWE match and now we know when we might be seeing him next.
wrestlinginc.com
Is WWE Teasing The Breakup Of Top Tag Team?
Could WWE be teasing the breakup of a top tag team? On tonight’s “Monday Night Raw,” Seth’ Freakin’ Rollins came out and began antagonizing The Street Profits. Rollins told Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins that they should just break up since they have been losing a lot, most recently at SummerSlam, where The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett serving as a special guest referee.
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about whether or not the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions could return to the company at some point. Recently WWE got fans talking when the company seemingly referenced Sasha and Naomi’s finishing moves by posting the words “rearview” and “statement” in a tweet hyping up Raw after SummerSlam.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Injured SmackDown Star Is Looking Great In Recovery
He’s getting there. Injuries are one of the few things that can slow down any wrestler no matter how hot they are. Someone can be just fine one day and then be out for months starting on the next, and that can be absolutely devastating for a wrestler’s career. That was the case earlier this year, and now we have a positive update on their long road to recovery.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes To Ric Flair’s Last Match Card
As the dust continues to settle following “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” further details have emerged surrounding last-minute changes that affected the show. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), who lost to the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a tag team match via pinfall, had their flight delayed heading to the event from Hawaii. Dave Meltzer noted that the bout was scheduled to be earlier in the show, but because of the delays, the card was altered for the match to take place later than planned. Meltzer also revealed that MLW’s (Major League Wrestling) Alex Hammerstone was booked to be on the show, but his flight was completely canceled, meaning he missed the segment he was booked for with Frank the Clown and the segment ended up being with Jacob Fatu.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
Ciampa On WWE US Title Match: All I Need Is An Opportunity, And That Comes Next Week
Ciampa is prepared to capitalize on the opportunity he has been waiting for. On the August 1 episode of WWE Raw, Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to earn a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Earlier in the show, both men won triple threat matches to advance to the singles bout, where the victor would receive a shot at the gold.
Dakota Kai Says WWE SummerSlam Return Was Last Minute, Wanted To Work With Bayley For Years
At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her return from injury, and she wasn't alone. Bayley was flanked by IYO SKY (Io Shirai), who was also returning from injury, and Dakota Kai, who had been released in April. The group entered the ring and confronted WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who was quickly joined by her SummerSlam opponent Becky Lynch by her side.
Bobby Lashley On Dwight Howard Potentially Joining WWE: I'll Chop Him In Half
Wrestling fans got a big surprise at the WWE tryouts on during SummerSlam week when Dwight Howard showed up, introduced his new character, and cut multiple promos. After the tryouts, Howard said he saw WWE in his future and wanted to become a WWE legend. Bobby Lashley would welcome Howard...
Butch Describes Backstage Atmosphere At WWE SmackDown Day Of Vince McMahon Retirement Announcement
On July 22, Vince McMahon announced he would be retiring as CEO of WWE. The news came around 4 p.m. ET with SmackDown set to go live at 8 p.m. ET. Butch was backstage at SmackDown described the atmosphere to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy. "To be honest, up till...
WWE NXT 8/2/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate review WWE NXT for August 2, 2022!. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Top Contender Match | AEW Dynamite 8/3/22 Full Show Review | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August, 3, 2022. - Top Contender Match: Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!. Go to Harrys.com/Fightful to get your razors at a much more...
Ciampa Reflects On Adapting To NXT 2.0, Says Being The First Champion Of The Era Meant A Lot To Him
Ciampa says that the NXT 2.0 rebranding process wasn't that challenging for him because he focused on controlling what he could and adapting as much as possible. "The Blackheart" won the NXT Championship for the second time on September 14, 2021, the first night of the 2.0 Era. As someone who was one of the show's most prominent stars throughout the black-and-gold years, many fans wondered how Ciampa and other veterans would fare in the new NXT. Among other changes, this different version leaned away from established stars like Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and focused on elevating younger talent. Though he won the title early on, Ciampa and his many of his peers were gradually phased out of the roster.
Big WWE Changes, AEW Promotions & Game | What Do You Guys Wanna Talk About, with Sean Ross Sapp 8/3/22
Sean Ross Sapp is back from vacation and Starrast and will talk about all the topics you all superchat about!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!. Get your vitamins and minerals with AthleticGreens.com/Fightful!
Logan Paul: WWE Is A Well-Organized Machine, I've Never Felt More Accepted As An Employee
Logan Paul first teamed up with WWE going into WrestleMania 37 when he was part of the storyline between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. One year later at WrestleMania 38, Paul made his in-ring debut, teaming with The Miz to take on The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio). Paul made his singles debut at WWE SummerSlam when he faced The Miz.
