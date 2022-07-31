ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall Issued for Popular Sunscreen Product

By Ellen
 5 days ago
Here is another recall that you should be aware of.

There has been a recall on three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen sprays.

This recall was issued by Edgewell Personal Care Company on Friday after an internal review found traces of benzene in the product.

What is Benzene?

Benzene is a human carcinogen that can lead to the diagnosis of leukemia, blood cancer in bone marrow, and other blood disorders.

Benzene is not an ingredient that is listed on the product label of the Banana Boat sunscreen spray but the FDA said that “unexpected levels of benzene came out of the spray bottles’ propellant.”

“Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences according to an independent health assessment using established exposure modeling guidelines,” the FDA advisory said.

The FDA did warn consumers that if they have the affected product at home to stop using it immediately and to throw the bottle away. Consumers are eligible for reimbursement from Banana Boat, which can be done on their website.

If you have questions related to the recall, you can call Edgewell Personal Care at (888) 686-3988 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT or visit www.bananaboat.com.

