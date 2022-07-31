Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley

ktar.com
Heavy rain passes through Phoenix, causes flooding in parts of the Valley
PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through Phoenix early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
KTAR.com
Another round of monsoon storms expected to hit the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX — It’s shaping up to be another wet weekend in the Valley as monsoon storms are expected to move in and deliver more rain to metro Phoenix. There is a 20%-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday before drying up during the day on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
KTAR.com
Flash flood warning issued in parts of Phoenix during monsoon storm
PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through the Valley early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the West Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
fox10phoenix.com
Heavy monsoon rains cause flash flooding, power outages in Phoenix area: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms has arrived to the Phoenix area, causing flooded freeways and power outages across the Valley. Heavy rain, wind and lightning slammed areas west of Tempe early Thursday morning. The following advisories have been issued:. Flash Flood Warning including Glendale AZ and Paradise Valley...
KTAR.com
Storm takes out power to nearly 6,000 metro Phoenix residents, delays Southwest flights
PHOENIX — Storm activity Thursday morning knocked out power to nearly 6,000 residents and delayed some flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, officials said. While heavy rain fell, there were about 5,000-6,000 households without power at the height of a power outage in metro Phoenix, according to Mike Philipsen with APS.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More chances for monsoon storms this week!
PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!. Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with any of the storms that move in, too. Flooding is also possible, especially near wildfire burn scars. Here in the Valley, we'll see our next chance of storms overnight into...
Rare 'triple-dip' La Niña likely this winter
A rare 'triple-dip' La Niña could mean warmer and drier weather across Arizona this winter. La Niña happens when the waters along the equator west of Peru are cooler than average.
ABC 15 News
Casa Grande residents recovering from weekend storm
CASA GRANDE, AZ — Communities across the Valley are cleaning up after major storms over the weekend, including Casa Grande who was hit especially hard. "Well, they were closing the windows." says Margarita Leyvas, a Casa Grande resident. It was a close call for Margarita Leyva's son and grandson.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
AZFamily
Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago.
AZFamily
Part of roof collapses at Basha’s store in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley has been evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
AZFamily
More rain on the way for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99. For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Dust storm rolls into Casa Grande
Take a look at this video from south of the Valley. FOX 10 viewer Kim Adair shared video of the dust rolling her way, bringing low visibility for drivers in the area.
KTAR.com
State Route 51 ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closes for paving
PHOENIX — The State Route 51 exit ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closed on Wednesday and will continue to be unavailable during midday hours into next week. The exit ramps will be closed through Friday during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again Monday through Wednesday of next week during the same hours.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Gas station awning falls over as heavy rains and wind pummel Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The roof of the Circle K at 7th St. and East Coral Gables Drive fell earlier this evening, causing damage to at least two vehicles. Hours after the roof fell, a red Subaru belonging to Peoria resident Zane Ferrin remained wedged between the fallen roof and the gas pumps.
AZFamily
Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse.
KTAR.com
Regional airline Advanced Air begins service between Phoenix Sky Harbor, Gallup
PHOENIX — Regional airline Advanced Air added a route to metro Phoenix Monday, with travel to and from a northwestern city in New Mexico. The nonstop flight between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Gallup will take off once a day, after flight services stopped in Gallup more than 12 years ago, officials announced.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch in place for Northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a Flash Flood Watch for Coconino, Gila, Navajo, and Yavapai counties until 5 a.m. Sunday. Showers are expected to develop throughout the afternoon. In the Valley, rain chances are up to 30%. Highs today will reach 100 across the Phoenix metro. It’s below...
