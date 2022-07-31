Where to Watch and Stream Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise Free Online

A string of murders with punchlines wrapped in is not necessarily an easy place for a movie to start from. It can often be wildly ridiculous or unintentionally laughable – but over the years there’s been few examples that bring in pools of blood for the horror fans alongside funny and entertaining satire. Thematically, A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies finds itself in the gutsy sweet spot found by beloved movies like 1988’s Heathers and 1996’s Scream. Like these films, director Halina Reijn’s very thrilling, funny film points the knife at youthful angst and twists around slasher tropes, but this time there’s a new generation to call out. It’s brutal, but so, so gratifying.

MOVIES ・ 58 MINUTES AGO