ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

Jr. Amerks raise money for Golisano Children's Hospital

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
13wham.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Puerto Rican Festival returns to downtown Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Celebrating Rochester's deep ties to Puerto Rico in style. The 52nd annual Puerto Rican Festival began Thursday afternoon at Frontier Field, following a two-year absence. The three-day event features live music, food, cultural events, and much more. The festival's president, Orlando Ortiz, said he's excited to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Caring for others

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Laurie Andressi who retired from Rochester General Hospital yesterday after 42 years in nursing. Her husband Rich, is so proud. He sent in an entire album of photos to celebrate the pride he feels in his wife's career. He asked for,...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairport, NY
Sports
City
Fairport, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
Fairport, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
13 WHAM

RMSC holds interactive Space Fest

Rochester, N.Y. — A festival that's out of this world is happening at the Rochester Museum & Science Center this week. Space Fest allows kids of all ages to explore all things space through interactive lessons giving them an opportunity to have fun all while learning about the solar system.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Monroe County’s oldest building to get a checkup

The Stone-Tolan Historic Site on East Avenue housed early settlers, barflys, travelers, and even a future king. Monroe County’s oldest standing structure, a former farmhouse and tavern in Brighton that once lodged a future king, is about to get a checkup. The Landmark Society of Western New York plans to use a $9,500 preservation grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of NYS for...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Daily Messenger

Will Canandaigua lakefront bring state money to city?

CANANDAIGUA — In an attempt to secure more state grant money for improvements in the city, Canandaigua officials appear willing to shift their focus from downtown to the lakefront. The change in strategy is a hope of obtaining $10 million in what’s called Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, which in...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wxxinews.org

The Frog Pond, full of Rochester history and memories, is for sale

Any diner can serve up a hot mug of coffee, an omelet or a burger, but The Frog Pond is uniquely Rochester — and it's packed with decades of local history. "It's this historical, special little bistro with so many Rochester memories," said current owner Kevin Crego, who is looking to sell the restaurant.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Fundraising#Charity#The Rochester Ice Center
WUHF

Happier at Home: Who cares for the caregivers?

Deb Marcello from Happier at Home joined Good Day Rochester to discuss ways caregivers can receive help and be recognized for the services and resources they provide. For more information visit happierathome.com.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

90 degree heat returns to Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Although it feels comfortable this morning in WNY, we'll see a big increase in the heat and humidity over the next few days. Area dew points are in the 50s this morning, but they'll jump to near 70 degrees later tonight. That increase in the atmospheric moisture content will get paired with well above normal temperatures later tonight and Thursday.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WUHF

Local teen competing for Miss American Teen national title

Local Rochester teen Daja Nia James joined Good Day Rochester to talk about her upcoming competition for the Miss America Teen national title this month in Dallas, Texas. James recently won the Miss America Teen NY title in a New York pageant as well as other wins in elite for talent and best overall interview skills in the Miss America Teen system.
ROCHESTER, NY
waer.org

Hundreds gather and show their respects to fallen Rochester officer

A solemn procession on Monday made its way into Rochester's Blue Cross Arena, as hundreds of officers from a variety of law enforcement agencies gathered both inside and outside that venue to remember 54 year-old Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The police officer was shot to death in Rochester last month as he...
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Six receive Service Excellence Awards from Thompson Hospital

CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Service Excellence Team (SET) recently announced the 2022 third-quarter recipients of the health system’s Service Excellence Awards. Individuals receiving the awards were:. Adam Dickerson of Canandaigua, biomedical technician, Facility Services. Liz Fellows of Naples, clinical secretary, OB/GYN. Margaret Fowler of Naples,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Whole Foods on Monroe Ave has opening date set

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has an update to a question many of you have been asking about the status of the construction project for the Whole Foods Supermarket currently going on in Brighton. We talked to the co-owner of the Whole Food Plaza who has some great news...
BRIGHTON, NY
buffalorising.com

Taisho Bistro opens on Hertel

Taisho Bistro has opened its third location on Hertel Avenue. It’s the largest restaurant out of all three, occupying the building that was once Mac’s, and Empire Grill before that. This newest Taisho Bistro is more reminiscent of the Sheridan Drive location, in that it has a full liquor license. The Rochester location serves beer and wine.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy