NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Natural light, durability, security and child-friendly vibes are all hallmarks of schools designed by TSKP Studios. The School Building Committee heard a presentation last week by the Hartford, Conn., design team that will be taking on the feasibility study for the Brayton/Greylock school project. The committee approved hiring the architecture firm in June. TSKP, formerly Tai Soo Kim Partners, is an award-winning design firm that has done projects for schools, colleges and museums in New England and South Korea.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO