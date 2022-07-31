www.iberkshires.com
Pittsfield Soccer League Summer Final Set
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Maroons and the Crows survived Wednesday’s semi-finals in the Pittsfield Soccer League with a pair of 1-0 wins at Wahconah Park. The second-seeded Crows used a first-half goal from James Pow to knock off Barcelona. On an adjacent field, Matt Naventi scored a first-half...
Pittsfield High Seeking JV Girls Soccer, Assistant Varsity Soccer Coaches
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Pittsfield High School is seeking applicants for the positions of junior varsity girls head soccer coach and varsity girls assistant soccer coach for the fall 2022 season. Candidates will be responsible for providing leadership and instruction in the personal and athletic development of student-athletes. Ability to teach...
Ballet to Host Preview Fundraiser for New Nutcracker Costumes
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Albany Berkshire Ballet will hold a fundraiser performance event at Berkshire Hills Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. to support a costume update to the company's production. Along with food, live music and dance performance, attendees will see designer Sam Meredith...
Weekend Outlook: Block Parties, Artwalks, and More
It's going to be a hot and steamy weekend in the Berkshires but there's plenty of cool things to do. North Adams will be closing Eagle Street to turn this First Friday into a block party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The monthly downtown event will feature music, street...
Hoosac Valley to Destroy 2015 Temporary School Records
Students interested in retrieving their records before they are destroyed are asked to contact the Main Office at 413-743-5200 or the School Counseling Office at 413-743-5200, ext. 5006 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. prior to Sept. 16, 2022 to make arrangements. High School official transcripts are maintained for 60 years following graduation.
Clark Art, Highland Street Foundation to Host August Adventures Day
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Tuesday, August 30, the Clark Art Institute partners with the Highland Street Foundation to host August Adventures Day, providing free admission for all visitors. August Adventures Day at the Clark is offered as a part of the Highland Street Foundation’s continued commitment to making cultural,...
Blowtorch Ignites Exterior of Pittsfield Home
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The outside of a Second Street home was damaged on Monday after it was accidentally ignited with a blowtorch. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 125 Second St. at about 5:30 p.m. and found smoke and a blaze coming from the front of the single-family home.
Brayton/Greylock Architects Focus on Natural Light, Durability & Fun Designs
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Natural light, durability, security and child-friendly vibes are all hallmarks of schools designed by TSKP Studios. The School Building Committee heard a presentation last week by the Hartford, Conn., design team that will be taking on the feasibility study for the Brayton/Greylock school project. The committee approved hiring the architecture firm in June. TSKP, formerly Tai Soo Kim Partners, is an award-winning design firm that has done projects for schools, colleges and museums in New England and South Korea.
Moonlit Meander at Clark Art on Aug. 12
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, August 12 at 5 p.m., the Clark Art Institute will host Moonlit Meander, an evening-long celebration featuring art, food, live music, and more. The event begins at the Lunder Center at Stone Hill and is presented in conjunction with Tauba Auerbach and Yuji Agematsu:...
Cooling Centers Available in Pittsfield Aug. 4 to 6
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – With a high heat advisory in effect today through the weekend, several cooling centers in the city of Pittsfield are in place from Aug. 4 to 6 to assist those seeking relief from the heat. The hours of operation and location for the designated sites are:
Pittsfield Historical Commission Vote to Urge Miss Hall to Preserve the Weston House
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday voted to give the nearly 200-year-old Weston House at Miss Hall's School "preferable preserve" status after an extensive discussion between the public and the commissioner. The private school on Holmes Road is considering demolishing the structure, saying the estimated half-million cost...
Preliminary Sitework Begins at Greylock Glen
ADAMS, Mass. — Preliminary sitework for the Greylock Glen Outdoor Center has started, and town officials hope to have an official groundbreaking ceremony later this month. Town Administrator Jay Green said some tree and utility work has already begun at the site, with concrete work coming during the next two weeks. He said contractors, engineers, and town staff frequently hold meetings to discuss the project.
Clark Art to Screen Wizard of Oz on Aug. 10
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will screen The Wizard of Oz, the final film in its summer outdoor film series, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, beginning at dusk at around 8 p.m. The movie will be screened at Clark's reflecting pool. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic...
State Auditor Candidate Diana DiZoglio Urges PILOT Reform
LEE, Mass. — Diana DiZoglio says the state's payment in lieu of taxes program, or PILOT, should be fully funded, especially with the Bay State having a 2023 budget surplus totaling about $3.6 billion. The Democratic candidate for state auditor visited October Mountain on Tuesday to speak on PILOT...
Free Webinar Looks at the Intersection of Smoking and Food Insecurity
DALTON, Mass. — Smokers, on average, pay about $11 for a pack of cigarettes. So, if they stop, lower-income smokers should have more money. Right?. But the calculation isn't that simple when other stress factors are considered, such as food insecurity. "You have to understand that when people are...
Adams Planners Approve Recreational Marijuana Store
ADAMS, Mass. — The Planning Board approved the town's first recreational cannabis retail operation on Monday. The unanimous vote allows Kerry Raheb of Indica LLC to take the next step in the process to open at 127 Columbia St., site of the former Towne House restaurant. He anticipates opening this fall.
