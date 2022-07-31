Driver critically injured after pickup strikes pole, rolls over in Marstons Mills

www.capecod.com
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Day In History: Tornadoes Blow Roof Off Cape Cod Inn & Cause Extensive DamageDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
capecod.com
Driver seriously injured when vehicle goes into woods in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a wooded area in Bourne Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 PM at the intersection of Plymouth Lane and Head of the Bay Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Provincetown around 10 AM Thursday morning. The incident happened on the Provincelands Bicycle Trail between Beech Forest and Race Point. The victim was transported to the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center.
capecod.com
Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster
BREWSTER – A man was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Brewster around 3 PM. The bike went off the Cape Cod Rail Trail into some trees near Route 137 & Underpass Road. Bystanders were performing CPR on the elderly victim when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Officials are investigate whether a medical condition may have led to the crash.
capecod.com
New details: Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire reports that on Thursday at approximately 1:13 PM, they were dispatched to a reported car fire at 1170 Brown’s Neck Road in Wellfleet. The fire was called in via 911 by an occupant with the car in close proximity to a residential dwelling. While...
capecod.com
Two vehicle crash near Mass National Cemetery in Bourne leaves one car on side
BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side. The crash happened about 3:30 PM Wednesday on Connery Avenue near the Massachusetts National Cemetery. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
NECN
Trailers Holding Construction Debris Go Up in Flames in Yarmouth
Several trailers holding construction debris in Yarmouth, Mass. caught fire early Thursday morning. The Yarmouth Fire Department got called to the burning trailers at the town's transfer station just after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Crews arrived to find four 40-foot long trailers fully involved in fire.
capecod.com
Crashes cause major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich
HARWICH – Four vehicles were involved in two crashes that caused major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich. The incident happened just after 4 PM Wednesday westbound between exit 85 (Route 137) and exit 82 (Route 124). Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Heavy delays were likely to persist for some time. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Car vs pole closes Route 124 in Brewster
BREWSTER – A car vs pole crash shut down a section of Route 124. The crash happened at Fisherman’s Landing Road about 2:30 PM Tuesday. The driver was able to get out of the car but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Barnstable firefighters called to fuel spill at local marina
BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to the Barnstable Marina on Freezer Road shortly after 11 AM. According to reports, about 60 gallons of gas spilled apparently while a boat was refueling. The Barnstable Harbormaster and the Mass Department of Environmental Protection also responded. Further details were not immediately available. Cape...
capecod.com
Brush fire slows traffic along Sandwich Road in Bourne
BOURNE – A brush fire caused traffic slowdowns along Sandwich Road in Bourne. Firefighters worked to get the flames under control after the fire broke out near the Midway Recreation area early Tuesday afternoon. Smoke could be seen rising from the area from the Bourne Bridge. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
Exclusive reporting: 3 arrested on drug charges after Thursday morning raid in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, three suspects were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of Bearses Way. 31-year-old Curtis Collins of Yarmouth, 53-year-old Brenda Cugno of Hyannis, and 38-year-old Taurian Rogers of Hyannis were all taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy narcotics distribution investigation by the Barnstable Police Detectives Unit, Barnstable Police Patrol Force, and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force. Seized as a result of the search warrant was approximately 13 grams of Cocaine, 29 grams of Fentanyl, and over 500 Xanax (bars) pills; along with a sum of cash.
ABC6.com
4 construction trailers scorched in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Yarmouth Fire Department said that four construction trailers caught fire early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the town’s transfer station, where trailers were waiting to be transported off of Cape Cod at about 5 a.m. When crews got to the scene all four...
Suspicious package found in Middleborough mailbox; State Police bomb squad called in
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The State Police bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was discovered in a mailbox on Wareham Street in Middleborough on Wednesday morning. “Yeah this is the stuff you kind of see in the movies like ‘Hurt Locker,’” said Tyler Mathena, who lives next...
fallriverreporter.com
Crews responded to crash on Route 140 with injuries where one crash caused a second crash
There were two crashes Tuesday on Route 140 where one crash caused the other. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, LFD was called to Route 140 for a motor vehicle crash. The cars reportedly came to rest nearly 1/4 of a mile apart. While crews responded to that crash, a...
capecod.com
Major crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
MassDOT announces overnight construction at Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Hyannis
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Barnstable. The work is scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 7, and will continue weekly, from Sunday to Thursday, during overnight hours from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work is anticipated to continue through September 1, and will include the installation of temporary traffic signals, drainage and utility work, and application of pavement markings.
capecod.com
Falmouth firefighters quickly knock down kitchen fire
FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters responded to a kitchen fire shortly after 3 PM. The fire was reported at 71 Pheasant Lane and extended to the cabinets before firefighters quickly put it out. No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene making sure the fire was completely out and investigating the cause.
capecod.com
Boat sinks at dock in Mashpee
MASHPEE – An approximately 30 foot vessel sank at a dock in Mashpee late Tuesday morning. The incident happened behind a residence on Capstan Circle. Officials were monitoring for any fuel leaking from the vessel while arrangements were made to refloat the ship. It is not clear why the boat sank.
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
WCVB
2 bodies found at Boston's Carson Beach just hours apart, according to Massachusetts State Police
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police officials say authorities are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found at Carson Beach in Boston on Wednesday. State police said they first responded to Carson Beach at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported drowning near Mother's Rest. Boston firefighters removed that body from the water and Boston police said the unresponsive man was pronounced dead.
