ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown Police investigating stabbing at the Wine Cellar

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Facing Drug Charges Following Tuesday Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jamestown on Tuesday. Jamestown Police pulled over 38-year-old Stephen Glover Sr. in the area of Pine and East 5th Street around 6 a.m. where Glover Sr. was accused of driving with a suspended license.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Traffic stop on the Thruway leads to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man.

Buffalo, NY – On August 1, 2022, at approximately 4:10 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-190 in the city of Buffalo for a vehicle and traffic violation. Further investigation determined the driver, 25-year-old Bryan J. Colon Colon, of Dunkirk, NY, had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Jamestown Police
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Damage at Post Office in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating damage at the post office in Tiona, Warren County. It happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. July 27 and 12:15 a.m. July 28 at the post office, which is located at 25 Six Mile Rd. in Mead Township. A damaged glass pane was reported on the...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Silver Creek man injured in car accident

HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Silver Creek man was seriously injured in a car accident in Hanover over the weekend, police say. Just after 8 p.m. on July 30, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to a single vehicle crash on Hanover Rd. 30-year-old Michael Cagney of Silver Creek suffered “serious […]
SILVER CREEK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Sinclairville man charged with attempted assault

A Sinclairville man has been charged with attempted assault in the 3rd degree after an incident on Main Street in Sinclairville Monday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call around 12:30 pm, and an investigation determined that 31-year-old Ronald Duman, Jr. allegedly struck another individual. Deputies transported Duman to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Silver Creek Resident Accused Of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services

FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 59-year-old Silver Creek resident is accused of obstructing emergency medical services. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Chautauqua County EMS and Forestville Fire Department responded to an address on Route 39 in the Town of Hanover, for a medical emergency on Wednesday afternoon.
SILVER CREEK, NY
YourErie

Driver hits horse in Warren County

A driver unexpectedly hit a horse while driving to work in Warren County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash took place on July 27 along Route 6 in Columbus Township. The driver said that it was dark and foggy when they noticed a horse standing in the westbound lane. By the time the driver […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
nyspnews.com

Leandra's Law arrest in Jamestown

On July 29th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Jose Ruiz, 35, of Dunkirk, for Driving While Intoxicated – Leandra’s Law. Ruiz was pulled over on Route 60 in Jamestown for speeding and after failing several SFST’s, Ruiz was placed under arrest. Ruiz was transported to SP Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .10. Ruiz was then processed, issued tickets and released. Ruiz is scheduled to appear in the town of Ellicott Court later in the month. At the time of the traffic stop, there was a five year old child in the back seat of the vehicle.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy