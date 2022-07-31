Jamestown Police investigating stabbing at the Wine Cellar

On July 29th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Jose Ruiz, 35, of Dunkirk, for Driving While Intoxicated – Leandra’s Law. Ruiz was pulled over on Route 60 in Jamestown for speeding and after failing several SFST’s, Ruiz was placed under arrest. Ruiz was transported to SP Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .10. Ruiz was then processed, issued tickets and released. Ruiz is scheduled to appear in the town of Ellicott Court later in the month. At the time of the traffic stop, there was a five year old child in the back seat of the vehicle.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO