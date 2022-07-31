Jamestown Police investigating stabbing at the Wine Cellar

www.wgrz.com
Amherst man pleads guilty to attempted robbery charge from Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery charge after he was linked to the crime through DNA evidence. Joseph Whitney, 38, also known as Jamale Whitney, of Amherst pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of attempted robbery in the second degree (class "D" felony).
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
Child charged with DWI in Cattaraugus County
The child will be back in court at a later date.
Investigators renew call for justice in murder of Yolanda Bindics.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff Unsolved Crimes Unit is renewing its call for help in bringing justice to the family of Yolanda Bindics, the Jamestown mother whose murder remains unsolved.
BPD investigating shooting on Bailey and Davidson Ave
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Bailey and Davidson Avenue.
Former village of Sherman treasurer arrested for alleged theft of thousands
The former treasurer of the Village of Sherman was arrested Thursday for grand larceny in the third degree.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Facing Drug Charges Following Tuesday Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jamestown on Tuesday. Jamestown Police pulled over 38-year-old Stephen Glover Sr. in the area of Pine and East 5th Street around 6 a.m. where Glover Sr. was accused of driving with a suspended license.
nyspnews.com
Traffic stop on the Thruway leads to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man.
Buffalo, NY – On August 1, 2022, at approximately 4:10 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-190 in the city of Buffalo for a vehicle and traffic violation. Further investigation determined the driver, 25-year-old Bryan J. Colon Colon, of Dunkirk, NY, had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Damage at Post Office in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating damage at the post office in Tiona, Warren County. It happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. July 27 and 12:15 a.m. July 28 at the post office, which is located at 25 Six Mile Rd. in Mead Township. A damaged glass pane was reported on the...
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 reward for information about Donavan Drive homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Luis Marrero. Marrero was killed on May 4 on Donovan Drive in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.
Silver Creek man injured in car accident
HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Silver Creek man was seriously injured in a car accident in Hanover over the weekend, police say. Just after 8 p.m. on July 30, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to a single vehicle crash on Hanover Rd. 30-year-old Michael Cagney of Silver Creek suffered “serious […]
Man shot on Niagara Street Tuesday night
Buffalo Police told 7 News a man was shot on Niagara Street near Hertel just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
chautauquatoday.com
Sinclairville man charged with attempted assault
A Sinclairville man has been charged with attempted assault in the 3rd degree after an incident on Main Street in Sinclairville Monday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call around 12:30 pm, and an investigation determined that 31-year-old Ronald Duman, Jr. allegedly struck another individual. Deputies transported Duman to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
wnynewsnow.com
Silver Creek Resident Accused Of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services
FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 59-year-old Silver Creek resident is accused of obstructing emergency medical services. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Chautauqua County EMS and Forestville Fire Department responded to an address on Route 39 in the Town of Hanover, for a medical emergency on Wednesday afternoon.
NYSP looking for suspect in Cattaraugus County casino armed robbery
According to police, he left on foot with cash in the shopping bag, as well as a cashier drawer with additional cash.
Buffalo man arrested for allegedly tweeting threats to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested for allegedly tweeting threats to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced on Thursday that Rolik Walker, 24, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with making an interstate threat.
explore venango
Local Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault After Striking Victim in Head With Piece of Wood
CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly striking a woman in the head with a piece of wood during a dispute in Clintonville Borough on Saturday night. Court documents indicate the Polk Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against...
Driver hits horse in Warren County
A driver unexpectedly hit a horse while driving to work in Warren County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash took place on July 27 along Route 6 in Columbus Township. The driver said that it was dark and foggy when they noticed a horse standing in the westbound lane. By the time the driver […]
Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty For Killing Toddler In Horrific Attack
A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend's daughter. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 36-year-old man entered a guilty plea before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree on the morning of Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
nyspnews.com
Leandra's Law arrest in Jamestown
On July 29th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Jose Ruiz, 35, of Dunkirk, for Driving While Intoxicated – Leandra’s Law. Ruiz was pulled over on Route 60 in Jamestown for speeding and after failing several SFST’s, Ruiz was placed under arrest. Ruiz was transported to SP Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .10. Ruiz was then processed, issued tickets and released. Ruiz is scheduled to appear in the town of Ellicott Court later in the month. At the time of the traffic stop, there was a five year old child in the back seat of the vehicle.
