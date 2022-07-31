Outdoor, therapeutic experience eases PTSD for veterans

www.wvtm13.com
Anderson Interfaith Ministries holding tailgate fundraiser to repair homes, supply food for those in need
WYFF4.com
Greenville County veteran with service dog denied service at local nail salon, uses experience to teach ADA laws
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville county veteran with a service dog is hoping her experience at a local business will prevent future problems with businesses and individuals with service animals. Kim Woods is a Navy veteran and has a service dog named Wrangle. The Navy veteran and her dog...
WYFF4.com
'Insanity' of staff shortage forces The Burrow at Augusta to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville restaurant says that "the insanity of the national staff shortage" has forced it to close its doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta announced Wednesday that it would be its last night in the neighborhood. The news was announced via social media, and from...
FOX Carolina
Animal hospital warns owners of canine flu outbreak in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. The Balanced Pets Integrative Care Center, located in Travelers Rest, said there have been confirmed cases of Canine H3N2 Influenza in...
WYFF4.com
Restaurant moving out of Gather Greenville and to Simpsonville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular restaurant in Gather Greenville is closing up shop there and reopening in Simpsonville. The Pasta Addict posted on social media Thursday that it would be their last day at Gather Greenville. "We have had such an amazing experience at Gather and loved every minute...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
New alert system for Upstate residents
Spartanburg County Emergency Management provides quick emergency information. UPSTATE––Residents of Landrum and Campobello, as well as the rest of Spartanburg County, will now be able to receive emergency alerts on their phones or through email from Spartanburg County Emergency Management. This new alert system provides county residents to...
FOX Carolina
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
gsabizwire.com
Hussey Gay Bell Expands to Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC – G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural, planning and survey services, is pleased to announce it has opened its eighth location in Greenville, South Carolina. The new office is stationed in the Falls Place development located at 531 S. Main Street in Greenville's West End Historic District overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy River. The Greenville office joins a growing list of the firm’s operations throughout the Southeast including Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, and Blue Ridge Georgia; Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.
WYFF4.com
Ron Rallis lets community decide what is next for the Greenville church painted pink
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The owner of the Greenville church that was painted pink last month is asking the community for input into what is next for the building. “I’m here to make changes for people,” Ron Rallis, the owner of the church, said Saturday during a community forum.
Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
1 dead in crash in Greenville
One person died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Homeless Alliance gives statement following attacks on homeless camps
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Homeless Alliance released a statement on the recent attacks on people in Upstate homeless camps that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The alliance shared the statement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. This statement comes days after four men were...
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
Highway Patrol increasing presence in Spartanburg Co. this week
South Carolina Highway Patrol is partnering with law enforcement in Spartanburg County to enforce safe driving.
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
Slater-Marietta fire departing from River Falls district
According to the Slater-Marietta Fire Department, the decision was made to better provide service to its tax-paying citizens of the Slater-Marietta area, while the River Falls area becomes more natural-land, state-owned, and non-profits "...that pay no real property taxes whatsoever."
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
FOX Carolina
SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
FOX Carolina
Active shooter training in Greenville Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg gun buyback event: your questions answered
SPARTABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is pleased with the success of its gun, buyback program over the weekend. Drivers brought their guns, police checked to ensure they were guns, then they received $100 to $150 Visa gift cards in exchange for the firearm, depending on the type.
