Annual Region Ski show Tournament hosted in Northampton

Growing up, my mother was super good at candlepin bowling and what a smooth delivery she had. She's 68 now and doesn't have a 103 average anymore, but whatever. We would watch candlepin bowling every Saturday morning and I grew to love the sport. Candlepin (little ball), I realized, was not the big attraction I thought it was. Ten-pin (big ball) was more of the country's speed when it comes to bowling.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO