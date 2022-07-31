Annual Region Ski show Tournament hosted in Northampton

www.westernmassnews.com
Search begins for name of New England’s new box lacrosse team
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A professional lacrosse team is headed to New England, but they are still searching for a mascot. Springfield and Manchester New, Hampshire will soon split custody of a brand new pro lacrosse team, and you at home get to vote on the name!. Right now, the...
Westfield brewery adjusting production due to carbon dioxide shortage
Ten-Pin Bowling Is Coming Back To Pittsfield, MA
Growing up, my mother was super good at candlepin bowling and what a smooth delivery she had. She's 68 now and doesn't have a 103 average anymore, but whatever. We would watch candlepin bowling every Saturday morning and I grew to love the sport. Candlepin (little ball), I realized, was not the big attraction I thought it was. Ten-pin (big ball) was more of the country's speed when it comes to bowling.
Backroads Blues Festival coming to Symphony Hall in Springfield
Town by Town: Big E job fair, rail trail construction, and fun run-walk
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to West Springfield, Westfield, and Longmeadow. In West Springfield, the Eastern States Exposition will be holding a Big E job fair. The event is scheduled for next Tuesday, August 9th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the exposition’s...
Residents finding ways to stay cool amid hot, humid weather
Springfield, Chicopee officials preparing for upcoming school year
City of Chicopee hosts National Night Out
Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter. The West Springfield man is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly crash in 2019, where prosecutors said he drove his truck into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more. GoFundMe set up...
Comedian Katt Williams to perform at MassMutual Center this fall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another top tier comedian is heading to Springfield this fall – comedian Katt Williams!. Williams will perform at the MassMutual Center on Friday, November 18th as part of his “2023 and Me” tour. Tickets are available now on the MassMutual Center’s website.
PHOTOS: Sunday’s incredible sunset
A vibrant sunset was seen across western Massachusetts on the final day of July.
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
Mayor Sarno helps celebrate Caribbean Cultural Festival & Parade in Springfield
The Springfield Carnival Association, the Caribbean American African Athletic Social Club (CAAASC), and former Parade Marshal and Springfield Fire Department District Chief Curt Marcellin gathered at the CAAASC on State Street to celebrate the Caribbean Cultural Festival and Parade.
Defense begins presenting case in Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial
Monday night news update
In this update, two people are dead after being hit by a vehicle last night in Easthampton and one person died in a crash this morning in Holyoke on Route 202. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. In this update, residents are concerned over speeding in the city...
Amherst College fighting to keep race as a factor in admissions process
Amanda’s Law heading to Governor Baker’s desk after nearly a decade of advocacy. “Amanda’s Law,” which would ban first responders from taking and sharing unauthorized photos of crime victims, now heads to the governor’s desk. Crews respond to serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton. Updated:...
Mohawk Trail closed after crash in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Mohawk Trail Westbound is closed between the rotary and Colrain Road. In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you could see a dump truck rolled over on its side and gravel pouring out.
Memorial Bridge marks 100 years over the Connecticut River
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial Wednesday
A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
AKA Sorority hosts event for future HBCU students
A historically African-American sorority is honoring those who've committed to pursuing higher education.
Six Flags is hiring for 200+ positions for the scariest season of the year
The Scare Capital of New England, Six Flags New England is seeking hundreds of positions as it prepares to launch its annual Fright Fest.
