ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Annual Region Ski show Tournament hosted in Northampton

By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Search begins for name of New England’s new box lacrosse team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A professional lacrosse team is headed to New England, but they are still searching for a mascot. Springfield and Manchester New, Hampshire will soon split custody of a brand new pro lacrosse team, and you at home get to vote on the name!. Right now, the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield brewery adjusting production due to carbon dioxide shortage

Despite the extreme heat, it’s August and school is right around the corner and many school districts are busy getting their back to school plans together. Backroads Blues Festival coming to Symphony Hall in Springfield. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Backroads Blues Festival is coming to Springfield Symphony Hall...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Ten-Pin Bowling Is Coming Back To Pittsfield, MA

Growing up, my mother was super good at candlepin bowling and what a smooth delivery she had. She's 68 now and doesn't have a 103 average anymore, but whatever. We would watch candlepin bowling every Saturday morning and I grew to love the sport. Candlepin (little ball), I realized, was not the big attraction I thought it was. Ten-pin (big ball) was more of the country's speed when it comes to bowling.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Backroads Blues Festival coming to Symphony Hall in Springfield

Despite the extreme heat, it’s August and school is right around the corner and many school districts are busy getting their back to school plans together. Westfield brewery adjusting production due to carbon dioxide shortage. Updated: 3 hours ago. We’re learning about an issue that could affect beer supplies....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northampton, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Northampton, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents finding ways to stay cool amid hot, humid weather

We’re learning about an issue that could affect beer supplies. Springfield, Chicopee officials preparing for upcoming school year. Despite the extreme heat, it’s August and school is right around the corner and many school districts are busy getting their back to school plans together. Backroads Blues Festival coming...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield, Chicopee officials preparing for upcoming school year

We’re learning about an issue that could affect beer supplies. Backroads Blues Festival coming to Symphony Hall in Springfield. The Backroads Blues Festival is coming to Springfield Symphony Hall in less than two weeks. Residents finding ways to stay cool amid hot, humid weather. Updated: 3 hours ago. With...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

City of Chicopee hosts National Night Out

Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter. The West Springfield man is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly crash in 2019, where prosecutors said he drove his truck into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more. GoFundMe set up...
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski#Wggb Wshm
westernmassnews.com

Comedian Katt Williams to perform at MassMutual Center this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another top tier comedian is heading to Springfield this fall – comedian Katt Williams!. Williams will perform at the MassMutual Center on Friday, November 18th as part of his “2023 and Me” tour. Tickets are available now on the MassMutual Center’s website.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash

Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
westernmassnews.com

Defense begins presenting case in Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial

Despite the extreme heat, it’s August and school is right around the corner and many school districts are busy getting their back to school plans together. Backroads Blues Festival coming to Symphony Hall in Springfield. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Backroads Blues Festival is coming to Springfield Symphony Hall...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

In this update, two people are dead after being hit by a vehicle last night in Easthampton and one person died in a crash this morning in Holyoke on Route 202. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. In this update, residents are concerned over speeding in the city...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Amherst College fighting to keep race as a factor in admissions process

Amanda’s Law heading to Governor Baker’s desk after nearly a decade of advocacy. “Amanda’s Law,” which would ban first responders from taking and sharing unauthorized photos of crime victims, now heads to the governor’s desk. Crews respond to serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton. Updated:...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mohawk Trail closed after crash in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Mohawk Trail Westbound is closed between the rotary and Colrain Road. In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you could see a dump truck rolled over on its side and gravel pouring out.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Memorial Bridge marks 100 years over the Connecticut River

Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial Wednesday

A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
HOLYOKE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy