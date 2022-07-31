Scarecrow: The Reaping Confirmed for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood

wdwnt.com
New “The Haunted Mansion” Nightshirt, Long-Sleeved Shirt, and Jacket Creep Into Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fashion is never dead at The Haunted Mansion, and now guests can pick up new apparel inspired by the classic attraction at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Nightshirt – $34.99. This new nightshirt features iconography...
WDW News Today
Specialty Food and Beverage, Popcorn Buckets, and More Revealed for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 at Magic Kingdom
Ghoulish delights both sweet and savory will tantalize tastebuds at this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Let’s see what’ll be offered!. Welcome foolish foodies to the wickedest Disney Foodie Guide of the year – so far, that is. If you’re a fan of the spooky season, you’re in for a treat because this year Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park is filled with plenty of eats and treats to get you in the Halloween spirit. The culinary teams have conjured up some frightfully fun delights for you to indulge in during your trip to Magic Kingdom Park during the Halloween season and at this beloved event on select nights from Aug. 12 through Oct. 31.
WDW News Today
Man Punches Girlfriend and Knocks Baby Out of Stroller, Halloween Party Food & Beverage Revealed, Last of COVID-19 Signage Removed, and More: Daily Recap (8/2/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Releases Six ‘How-To’ Videos Explaining Disney Genie, Genie+, and Individual Lightning Lane
As complaints mount over the sheer number of complications part of planning a Walt Disney World trip, including the confusing structure of Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane, the resort has officially released some “how-to” videos explaining the systems to guests. These videos are available both on the Walt Disney World website under “Getting Started”, and on the My Disney Experience App.
WDW News Today
Universal Monsters: Gallery of Legends Coming to Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
From September 2 through Halloween, Universal Monsters: Gallery of Legends will be available at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. This Universal Monsters-themed photo gallery experience will be exclusive to Universal Orlando Resort hotel guests. Cabana Bay Beach Resort will also have the Spooky Swizzle Lounge. For more information on...
WDW News Today
Lil’ Boo Returns in Teaser for Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida
A beloved figure of Halloween Horror Nights, Lil’ Boo, returns in a new teaser for the upcoming Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. Lil’ Boo appears on a poster for “An Experience to Die For” in the old Tribute Theater, the setting for the current Summer Tribute Store.
WDW News Today
Scare Zone Sets for Halloween Horror Nights Installed in New York at Universal Studios Florida
The terror of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida is drawing ever closer, and sets for one of the scare zones have already taken over New York!. Over by the popcorn stand, it looks like a Halloween festival has gone horribly awry. A John Deere tractor has collided with...
WDW News Today
Light-Up Groot Sketchbook Ornament Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you ever dreamed of starting your own version of The Tivan Collection (which if you read this site, you probably already have), you can now add Groot to your holiday collection with this new light-up Sketchbook ornament we found at Disney Home in the Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Removing Last of COVID-19 Warning Signage
As Walt Disney World continues to try to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, warning signs about the disease are being removed around resort property. The signs notified guests that by entering a public space, they ran the risk of contracting COVID, and that they assumed all risks involved. But as testing requirements are coming to a close, face coverings are optional, and physical distancing is no longer being enforced, much of the resort’s operations are close to how they were prior to the shutdown in March 2020.
WDW News Today
New Mugs and Tumblers Featuring Mickey & Minnie, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Disney Snacks, and More at the Disneyland Resort
Whether you’re a fan of snacks or classic characters, there’s a new collection of mugs at the Disneyland Resort that might just be your cup of tea!. This mug is the perfect treat, complete with a lid that looks like an ice cream sundae, complete with whipped cream and a cherry.
WDW News Today
The Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Socks Arrive at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hitchhiking can wear on the feet. Luckily, there are a new pair of socks at the Disneyland Resort featuring the famous Hitchhiking Ghosts from The Haunted Mansion!. The Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Socks – $14.99. The...
WDW News Today
‘Indiana Jones’ Holy Grail and Crystal Skull Now Available at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests at the Disneyland Resort can choose wisely now that replicas of the Holy Grail and crystal skull from the “Indiana Jones” films are available!. Both artifacts, which join the fertility idol and Sankara stones,...
WDW News Today
Fresh Paint Appears on “Hills” Above Mickey’s Toontown During Reimagining at Disneyland
While Mickey’s Toontown is currently being reimagined at Disneyland, today we noticed the first coat of paint on the walls that surround the land. As you approach the entrance to the land, if you look over the bridge that carries the Disneyland Railroad you can see the walls that hide the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway show building behind Toontown are now being painted to appear like hills.
WDW News Today
Hotel at Universal’s Epic Universe Could Be Completed a Year Before Park Opens; Permit for Second Hotel Filed
While Universal’s Epic Universe is still very much under construction, one element may be completed up to a year before the theme park opens, according to Orlando Business Journal‘s Richard Bilbao. Bilbao reports that a hotel located inside the park is expected to be finished well before the...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Avengers Assemble Flight Force Reportedly Closing for Update After Disappointing Executives & Guests at Disneyland Paris
Avengers Assemble Flight Force opened last month with the rest of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. The new Marvel ride replaced Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster avec Aerosmith, using the same building and track (with heaviest modifications to the exterior and queue space). Guest reactions to Avengers Assemble Flight Force are skewing negative and executives are reportedly just as disappointed by it.
WDW News Today
Lighting Rigs, Signage Installed for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom
The return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is just days away, and preparations for the hard-ticket event have already begun at the Magic Kingdom. Over in Storybook Circus, a stage and a small sign is up for Disney Junior Jam, a dance party designed with young ones in mind, featuring characters from Disney Junior shows.
WDW News Today
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Cereal Coming This Fall
In conjunction with the release of “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+ September 30, Kellogg’s announced today they will release a special cereal to commemorate the film. According to a press release, “Oh, look, another glorious morning to enjoy Kellogg’s latest collaboration — this time bringing a spooky twist to breakfast ahead of the highly anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2 streaming only on Disney+ on September 30th (rated PG. Disney+ subscription required. 18+ to subscribe). Hop on your broomsticks and grab your spoons because this fall, fans can celebrate the Sanderson Sisters at breakfast with NEW Kellogg’s Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal.”
