Scarecrow: The Reaping Confirmed for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Ghoulish delights both sweet and savory will tantalize tastebuds at this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Let’s see what’ll be offered!. Welcome foolish foodies to the wickedest Disney Foodie Guide of the year – so far, that is. If you’re a fan of the spooky season, you’re in for a treat because this year Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park is filled with plenty of eats and treats to get you in the Halloween spirit. The culinary teams have conjured up some frightfully fun delights for you to indulge in during your trip to Magic Kingdom Park during the Halloween season and at this beloved event on select nights from Aug. 12 through Oct. 31.

